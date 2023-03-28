Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.