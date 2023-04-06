FAIRBANK — Just prior to Ivadell Luloff’s 101st birthday on March 11, 2023, her daughter, Rosemary Bachman, wrote to Frito-Lay to tell them about her mother’s love of their product.
A few days later, Frito-Lay officials in Texas sent Luloff, care of Bachman, a package of 101 personal-sized bags of potato chips, socks and a blanket bearing their logo. On March 22, Bachman presented the gifts to her mother at Parkview Assisted Living in Fairbank and read a greeting card the company enclosed.
“We are wishing you a happy belated 101st birthday with 101 Lays classic bags. Thank you for being such a passionate fan of ours. Wishing you all the best,” Bachman read.
“That’s quite an advertisement,” Luloff said.
Luloff requested that bags of chips be distributed to those present.
“Let’s give everybody a little one,” Luloff said.
“I’ve never seen anybody eat as many chips as she does,” Director of Parkview Kelly Galleger said.
The centenarian eats two to three big bags of potato chips a week and carries a little Ziplock bag of chips “in her bag at all times because she might need them after every meal,” Bachman said.
Parkview staff corroborated that Luloff eats chips before she leaves the dining room table and at monthly potlucks residents attend at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
It’s not affecting her health numbers.
“Her numbers are all good,” Bachman said.
Parkview Director of Nursing Liz Cabalka offered an explanation of the chip habit.
“She told us after she eats, they help clean her teeth,” Cabalka said.