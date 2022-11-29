Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

We are so grateful to the amazing Oelwein Veridian Credit Union employees who nominated the Community Kitchen Cupboard for a Spark the Spirit award this year.

Although there were no losers in this contest because all five nominees would win at least $500, which is nice, we are so thankful for everyone who voted for us and helped us to win Third Place and a donation of $1,000! Our win is a big win for the community as we continue our work to help families who are dealing with food insecurity at a time when inflation is making it even harder for people to pay their bills and put food on their tables.

