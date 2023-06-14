Fairbank memorialized two officials who each died last year, Mayor Mike Harter and Police Chief Mike Everding, with the planting of three trees north of the gazebo. A few minutes later and a few yards across Riverside Park, the Nitpickers, a variety band of professors fronted by Fairbank native crooner Amy Sue Boevers, took it away.
Thus began the 2023 Mike Harter Memorial Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, June 7, which about 75 to 100 people attended.
Amy’s mom, Susi Tjernagel of Fairbank and formerly of Hazleton, recalled a 3-year old Amy Tjernagel testing out her singing voice after hearing Ethel Merman.
“She had a vibrato when she was 3. She’s very talented,” Susi said.
“There’s No Business Like Show Business,” was the tune Merman crooned that Amy recalled sticking most in her head. Amy Tjernagel went on to sing at Wapsie Valley High School and, after moving to Cedar Falls, she sang in a church choir.
Amy, an assistant professor of English at Hawkeye Community College (HCC), overheard colleagues discussing needing a female vocalist for their band The Nitpickers, which was then fronted by a founding member, Harold Connelly.
She tried out.
“They said she has an unbelievable voice, and they were blown away,” Susi said.
“She used to be a shy singer and she’s really come out of her shell,” guitarist Rod Holke-Farnam said. She began as a background singer for Connelly, Holke-Farnam explained, and has stepped up and taken over as lead singer since his retirement.
Connelly took in the concert serenely from the front row, alongside family, his chair mostly blending in, except for the wheels on the side.
“It’s fun to sit here and hear them sing one of my songs,” Connelly said, just as the music started up again after an intermission.
“We started as the Nitpickers in 2016,” Boevers said. Current Nitpickers band members in addition to guitarist Holke-Farnam, a math professor, are bassist Aaron Narigon, an English professor, and percussionist Jill Dobson, who teaches oral communication, all at HCC.
Their standards included classic country like “Jambalaya (On the Bayou),” a 1952 no. 1 country hit single for Hank Williams Sr., “Fever,” recorded by Little Willie John in 1956, an R&B juke box no. 1 and 27th in the top 100, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” which hit no. 1 for country in 1981, Melanie Safka’s 1971 no. 1 pop hit “Brand New Key,” and many more.
The Nitpickers have played at several northeast Iowa venues and can be followed at facebook.com/NitpickersIowa.
TREES
Fairbank is in the process of replacing lost trees “with feeling” as memorial trees, to borrow a musical expression.
All three trees went in between the gazebo and West Main Street. Two of the trees planted in Riverside Park were from the city in memory of Everding and Harter. Their widows, Tammy Everding and Marla Harter, were among a few dozen attendees. The Fairbank Community Club donated a tree in memory of Harter, which was planted the closest to Main Street. The plaques identify their memorial nature.
Last year, the city received and planted 10 memorial trees, and at the March 13 Fairbank City Council meeting, they approved doing the same this year, with orchestration by Ted Vorwald of Fairbank.
For sourcing, trees were purchased from Cannon’s Greenhouse with memorial plaques acquired from Sandee’s on South Street in Waterloo, after presentations to the council by Sandee’s Owner Amanda Jipson of Fairbank. The cost of the memorial tree for the individual donating the tree was the same as last year at $200. This included the tree, a cement ring and a plaque.
Volunteers planting the trees, in addition to Vorwald, included Councilman Ron Woods, who stepped in as mayor pro-tempore after Harter’s passing in July, Jason Fuller, and Councilwoman Tammy Erickson.
All this year’s memorial trees have been spoken for.
City staff has budgeted to do another round of memorial trees in the coming fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, so the matter will likely be discussed again next spring as it was this year, Clerk Brittany Fuller indicated. Veterans Park on South Street in the southeast part of Fairbank is a potential location for future memorial replantings, she said, as many mature trees are gone from the park.