In celebration of the business’s much-anticipated relocation, the Oelwein Chamber’s Ambassadors recently helped welcome one of the city’s pillar local enterprises, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, to their new offices at 20 1st Ave. NE, an occasion which evoked thoughtful reflection from long-time resident Curt Solsma, who, along with his family, operates the office.
“When I came to Oelwein almost 40 years ago,” Solsma recalled, in speaking with the Daily Register following a ribbon-cutting christening the new site, “the business community was very receptive, and I really appreciated that. I started my career in Minnesota. I was up their briefly, but, growing up in Iowa, I wanted to get back, so, getting back here, the people being so receptive, just meant a lot to me, so this is where I’ve stayed. I met my wife, raised our family, and now, we’ve expanded; it’s going to be a three-person office, and so, it’s been a very good experience here for us.”
Having, over those previous four decades, both started and grown his family in Oelwein, and on the occasion of his office’s move, Solsma noted how, with his children’s role in the business expanding and another formal “welcome” occurring, his work has seemed to come full circle.
“Very supportive in every way,” he reiterated, about the reception he first received in Oelwein. “I remember when I came to town, the business people started coming by and stopping in. We did the ribbon cutting when I first came, and here we are, almost 40 years later, doing another one.”
The need for a change in office locations, meanwhile, was based on numerous factors, he observed, but was primarily related to the business’s unrelenting growth and the corresponding need to better serve and accommodate his customer base, things his previous office space could no longer do adequately.
“The firm is constantly growing and changing, and so are we,” Solsma said, regarding what motivated his move. “We’ve expanded considerably, and so we need more capacity, and the firm is now allowing us the ability to have a three-person office, which is great for us. The fact that my daughter joined us ten years ago, and now my son is joining; it’s just the timing of all this has just been perfect for us. Kim and Denise, they’ve been here many, many years, (and are) very experienced. That helps us tremendously (as well).
“But we really needed more room and something more handicap accessible,” he continued, in accounting for change. “The old place had steps, and its bathrooms weren’t handicap accessible. Now, we have much better parking, much better access, more room; we didn’t really have a conference room previously. Now we have a conference room. This is much, much better for us.”
As a result of the relocation, Solsma’s firm has thus taken dramatic steps to better serve its customers, though, aside from the presence of grander spaces, other exciting developments, unrelated to the move, are also in store for the firm’s clients, he indicated.
“We do have some new financial planning software that is going to be coming in,” Solsma detailed, a process he noted will get underway this month. “We think that will be pretty significant.”
In addition to the long-awaited arrival of the cutting-edge software, Solsma shared news of several other notable events also upcoming that promise to further strengthen his enterprise and the assistance it can offer.
“You know, it seems like we never have a slow time anymore. It’s always quite busy for us,” he said, looking ahead to this fall, the next calendar year, and beyond. “We’ll have tax season coming here this spring. We’ll be getting into that. Right now, it’s just getting geared up to get the new software coming in and, once we get the new software, we’ll begin to take our clients through it.
“(My son) Christian, hopefully, starting in about October,” he continued, “he’s going to begin studying for his Series 7 exam, and he’ll be taking that next spring sometime. Once he gets through all of his licensing, then he will be able to start meeting with clients, as well, and so he’s going to help us expand our capacity here at the office.”
As for what he misses, if anything, about his previous office location, Solsma offered a light-hearted view while once more emphasizing the many strengths of his new surroundings.
“Not really,” he said, when asked if he missed anything about the old office. “The bathroom was a little closer,” he observed, in jest.
“No, this is much brighter, and the parking is considerably better,” he continued, all joking aside. “That was a good building, I liked it, but I just don’t want to be in the landlord business long-term, so, I’ll sell that building. I own that building and I own this building, and I don’t want to be a landlord when I’m 80 years old, so I’m ready to get rid of that space.”
With his business’s ongoing expansion and success, coupled with his family’s now 40-year history in the city and ever-growing relationship to the firm, Solsma concluded by sharing his current views on what makes Oelwein, his now beloved hometown, so special.
“I really like the people here, like the pace of life, versus being in a busier community,” he said, in conclusion. “I like the pace of life. Everybody knows everybody, very friendly, very helpful, just a great community to live in. I would never want to live in Chicago or Minneapolis, you know. To me, this is a nice place to live.”