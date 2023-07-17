A new Fayette County Fair Queen will reign over the local fair as former Miss Oelwein Abigail Patrick relinquishes her crown during the 2023 coronation ceremony at 6 p.m. today, followed by an auction of pies made by the contestants, at the fairgrounds in West Union.
As part of the Fair Queen competition, judged award titles are queen, princess, runner-up and a leadership award for a candidate with a strong resume. Contestants vote to select the personality-plus awardee. Scholarships in this year’s queen contest are $250 for the top-selling pie at auction, $1,000 for queen and $500 for princess. Funds raised at this year’s pie auction will go toward renovating the fair office.
Here is more about the 2023 Fayette County Fair queen candidates.
2022 Miss Arlington Addi Munger, 18, daughter of Jake and Wendy Munger,
plans to major in exercise science at the University of Iowa this fall and plans to seek a degree as a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
At Starmont High School, Addi served as the Student Council president, the volleyball team captain, and Distributive Education Clubs of America president. In addition, she was a member of the National Honor Society, basketball, track and softball teams.
Addi’s accolades include being a 2021 State Track and Field qualifier and DECA national qualifier. She earned the DECA Emerging Leader Award, R Duane Munter Foundation Scholarship, academic medallion, U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, Starmont Volleyball Scholarship, Edward McCarthy Scholarship, Robert McFarland Scholarship and Michelle Rima Memorial Scholarship.
In her spare time, Addi enjoys being outdoors, running, working out and time with loved ones.
Miss Clermont Avery Donnelly, 16, daughter of Jason and Lesa Donnelly, served as a North Fayette Valley (NFV) Student Council junior class representative. Active in volleyball, track, choir and Luther League, Avery enjoys traveling, time with loved ones, boating and reading.
Following high school graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university.
2023 Miss Elgin Macy Rose, 16, daughter of Ryan and Sarah Rose, enjoys helping people in the community, playing sports, volunteering in the family business, mowing, fishing, soccer, wrestling, mushroom hunting, four-wheeling, camping, babysitting, traveling with family, hauling livestock for R&R Trucking and theater.
In addition to serving with the NFV Community Coalition Youth Leadership of Drugs and Alcohol, she participates in NFV soccer and wrestling.
Five years from now, Macy sees herself graduating from college and serving as a real estate agent or in residential rehab while continuing assisting her dad in his livestock trucking business.
2023 Miss Hawkeye Katie Herman, 18, daughter of Brad and Joyce Herman, enjoys drawing, video editing, walking and biking. A 2023 North Fayette Valley graduate, she participated in chorus and made the honor roll all four years of high school.
Outside of school, she is active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. She plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College to become a paraeducator or special education teacher.
2023 Miss Maynard Alexis Davis, 16, daughter of Travis and Angel Davis, is involved in the arts at West Central — band, choir and drama. Alexis enjoys gardening, video gaming and art. She created the winning design that appears on the Maynard Sesquicentennial T-shirt. An honor roll student, she plans to attend the University of Iowa for a career as a 3D animator/illustrator or character concept artist.
2023 Miss St. Lucas Ella Drilling, 16, daughter of Greg and Jessica Drilling, attends Turkey Valley High School. Ella is a member of FFA, Student Senate, cheerleading, speech, school plays and manages for baseball. She serves as a Humane Society of Northeast Iowa volunteer and Highway Cleanup Committee member with her church.
In her spare time, Miss St. Lucas enjoys painting, fishing, reading, swimming, kayaking and time with loved ones. After high school, she plans to study communications at University of Northern Iowa or Hawkeye Community College (HCC).
2023 Miss Wadena Morgan Shea, 18, daughter of Thomas and Melissa Shea, is a 2023 North Fayette Valley graduate. While in high school, she participated on the yearbook staff and earned a volleyball letter. She has been awarded the Wadena Alumni, Miss Wadena, and NFV Education Association scholarships. Morgan enjoys playing volleyball, baking, reading and spending time with her family.
She will be attending NICC in the fall, before transferring to Upper Iowa University to teach secondary English.
2023 Miss Waucoma Bailey Poor, daughter of Jeremy Poor of Waucoma and Bethany Hanson of Hawkeye, graduated from Turkey Valley and will be attending HCC in the fall. During high school, she participated in soccer, choir, theater, cross-age teaching, FFA and cheerleading.
Bailey earned a pair of senior year magazine honors, a 2022 Soccer Sportsmanship Award at the Iowa Games, soccer and cheerleading letters, the Elaine Bodensteiner Memorial Scholarship and a Dollars for Scholars scholarship.
Her hobbies include drawing, painting, soccer, doing respite for her special needs brother, and other time with loved ones. Bailey will attend HCC before transferring to UNI to major in psychology and minor in photography.
2023 Miss Westgate GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, 18, daughter of Dempsy Birchard and Amanda Neumann-Birchard, will be attending Upper Iowa University this fall in pursuit of a master’s degree in teaching and endorsements in English and special education. While in high school, she participated in cheerleading, drama, large group speech, individual speech, band and choir.
She has served as a junior firefighter and participated in Girl Scouts, Bethany Lutheran Church Bible- and Sunday school instruction, making Kaiden’s Cots and helping with Kaiden’s Memorial Ride.
A “Question, Persuade, Refer” Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Program participant, GraceLyn has earned a Merit Vocal Music Award, Miss Creative Cheer Award, Excellence in Academic Achievement, Most Improved Statistician Football Award, Wonder Girl Football Award, Laffy Taffy (always laughing, critical part of team, versatile, positive, outgoing) Cheer Award, and Kaiden Estling Memorial Scholarship.
GraceLyn’s hobbies include reading, playing music, camping, fishing, horses, demolition derbies, kayaking, tubing, four-wheeling, sledding and time with loved ones.
2023 Miss West Union Madyson Ney, 17, daughter of Mark and Denise Ney, plans to major in theater or teach at a four-year college after high school.
While attending North Fayette Valley, she is involved in softball, cross country, basketball, track, drill team, student council, speech, drama/theater, band, jazz band and choir, and chorus. She served as a Student Council junior and senior class representative, Drama Department and Drill Team choreographer, first chair trumpet and head soprano in choir.
The Stavanger Lutheran Church Youth treasurer enjoys volunteering at church events including fall dinners, ice cream socials, assembling fruit baskets for the elderly, and Christmas caroling in nursing homes. In addition, Madyson has volunteered for community children’s theater, Little TigerHawk Basketball Camp, and the 2022 RAGBRAI town setup and teardown in West Union.
Madyson has been named for the High School Principal 2023 “I Dare You” Leadership Award, All-Iowa Honor Dance Team, All-State Speech nominations, Iowa High School Music Association Division One Trumpet solos and Luther College Dorian Honor Band.
She also enjoys kayaking, running, drawing, dancing, swimming, fashion, thrift store shopping, video editing and playing trumpet.
At-large candidate Anna Egan, 17, daughter of David and Kelly Egan of Westgate, enjoys being active in extracurricular activities at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School while furthering her education. She runs cross country and manages for the boys’ wrestling team. A member of Student Senate, the gifted class, and Concert Choir, she competes in Show Choir throughout the year. In addition, Egan is serving her second term as the local National Honor Society vice president and Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA Chapter president.
Passionate about community involvement, Anna is a Girl Scout, swimming pool instructor and swim team coach. In addition, she spends time with local children as a third-grade youth catechist and is serving a second term as the Fremont Friends 4-H Club president and Fayette County Youth Council president, and a second year with the Iowa State 4-H Council.
In her free time, Anna enjoys reading, kayaking, camping, baking, and being with friends, family, and her livestock. She plans to attend Iowa State University upon graduation to double major in agricultural and rural policy studies, and agricultural business. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, she hopes to study agricultural law at Drake University.
At-large candidate Hannah Patrick, 16, daughter of Ben and Amy Weber, and Shane Patrick, attends Oelwein High School. Hannah participates in basketball, golf, concert choir, Belle Voce, DECA, Prom Committee, the school-based enterprise Husky Mart and show choir.
An All-District Girls Golf performer, Hannah advanced to nationals for DECA after placing first in role-play for hospitality and tourists, and third overall for Iowa in hospitality and tourists.
Her hobbies include time with loved ones, golfing and swimming. Hannah wants to attend Upper Iowa University for a degree in exercise science, while continuing her golfing career.
Editor’s note: the crowned 2023 Miss Oelwein Natalie Crandall had a prior commitment during this queen contest. Candidates must be present. She was encouraged to run in 2024, contest coordinator Megan Niewoehner said.
Abby Sieck, meanwhile, was selected as Miss Maynard on June 23; the 15-year-old’s birthday, however, makes her ineligible to run for the county contest until 2024, per state fair rules. Thus, Alexis Davis will represent as Miss Maynard 2023 at this year’s county fair, and both girls will attend events this next year. Sieck can run as 2023-2024 Miss Maynard at the 2024 Fayette County Fair along with whoever is crowned 2024 Miss Maynard.