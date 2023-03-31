Restoring the 1940 Farmall H with his grandpa Arne wasn’t Oelwein High School junior Leo Dettbarn’s first engine repair.
That was on a pickup he got as a freshman, about spring 2021. His dad, Chad Dettbarn, helped him along the way.
“We got it figured out together. Once I got it figured out, I just repeated the process,” Leo said.
“I like working with my hands,” Leo said. “Taking things apart, putting them back together, tinkering with stuff.”
It is a pastime Leo has enjoyed since early middle school, a progression to the truck engine, and now to the tractor, which he drove to school the day of the Oelwein FFA Banquet, which fell during National Ag Week.
Both Arne, and Leo’s dad, Chad, live in Hazleton township with addresses in Stanley.
Arne restores, keeps and displays tractors at his and his wife Julie’s house. He has restored nine so far with “several more to go.”
The idea to restore the 1940 Farmall H came about as a 4-H project.
“We talked about a 4-H project,” Arne said.
Leo wanted to honor firefighters along with it.
Flags now fly from the back of the black-painted Farmall depicting a firefighters’ crest and the U.S. stars and stripes. “Black goes to signify the 28 years my grandpa served on a volunteer fire department,” Leo said.
“The Dettbarn family has tremendous respect for all fire and emergency medical services personnel,” Arne said.
Although Arne and others referred to it as a 4-H project, “It’s technically my project for the Buchanan County Fair,” Leo said, in the school lobby before moving outside for a chat and photo with family.
The tractor project started last fall in Arne’s workshop.
“Rebuilding the motor wasn’t that bad, it was a lot of waiting for parts,” Leo said.
Leo described disassembling, sanding and reassembling the internal components.
Arne guided him and Leo’s uncle Kyle painted it.
“Basically, I did everything except the paint,” Leo said.
“It is fun building a tractor with your grandkids and teaching them, because there is so much to learn,” Arne said. “It’s good to teach your grandkids mechanical things.”
“When you overhaul a tractor, like he said, you take the part off, you have to clean it up, rebuild it, put it back together.”
Leo learned “a lot,” he said, noting, “anything mechanical with the engines” was informative.
Arne has his standards.
“I just want them as original as I can get them and updated so they’re more reliable than they were in 1940,” Arne said with a laugh.
He accomplished a reliable build through “better ignition systems, better fuel systems, radial tires, better wiring, better lights, that kind of stuff.”
It runs on regular gas, a modification.
“Originally, this motor ran on kerosene, so I switched the carburetor over to run on regular gas,” he said.
For a career, Leo — who, as noted, is still a junior and described tinkering as a hobby — is thinking either something with numbers like accounting or maybe something more hands-on-technical like “an aircraft mechanic.”
Each of the grandkids will receive a tractor from Arne. Leo’s sisters, eighth-graders Amber and Audrey, will each get one in their colors of choice.