Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

One of Fayette County’s largest outdoor winter gatherings will occur on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the county’s Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter holds its annual ice fishing event.

For the second consecutive year, Beulahland Christian Campground, located at 22473 Abbey Road near Elgin, will serve as the host site, according to Leif White, President of Fayette County TAKO. Meant for experienced anglers as well as those who have never fished, a number of organization staff as well as several professional fishermen will be on hand to provide assistance and direction. And while it is recommended that those with ice fishing equipment bring it along, nearly half who attend “don’t have anything,” White observed. “They are my favorite,” he said. “We are there for the people in need.”

Trending Food Videos