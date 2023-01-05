One of Fayette County’s largest outdoor winter gatherings will occur on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the county’s Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter holds its annual ice fishing event.
For the second consecutive year, Beulahland Christian Campground, located at 22473 Abbey Road near Elgin, will serve as the host site, according to Leif White, President of Fayette County TAKO. Meant for experienced anglers as well as those who have never fished, a number of organization staff as well as several professional fishermen will be on hand to provide assistance and direction. And while it is recommended that those with ice fishing equipment bring it along, nearly half who attend “don’t have anything,” White observed. “They are my favorite,” he said. “We are there for the people in need.”
White, himself, is responsible for introducing ice fishing to the TAKO program, which he did in 2009. “I’ve been assisting with ice fishing events since 2007,” he explained, which, at the outset, included his efforts to help the local 4-H with theirs. Shortly thereafter, having thoroughly enjoyed the experience with 4-H and, given the uncertainty of hosting other winter events such as sledding, he worked to bring cold-weather fishing to TAKO.
Since then, it has continued to grow as perhaps the organization’s most anticipated undertaking.
“It’s one of our biggest events of the year,” White affirmed.
The situation last year provides one indication of its popularity.
In 2022, White explained, a last-minute change of venue to Beulahland was necessary, which portended numerous scheduling entanglements and other issues. The turnout on the day of the event, however, showed no indication of any such problems. “We had to make the adjustment in only three days,” White said, “and still had over 100 participants.”
So successful was last year’s event that the Campground actively invited TAKO back for 2023, White said, as the location, especially its lodge, was a wonderful setting for the gathering, leading to many positive comments from participants. “The lodge was a big hit,” White said. “It is new, neat, clean, and very warm.” Indeed, with its rustic, log cabin-type ambiance, “it really enhanced the atmosphere of ice fishing,” he noted.
In addition to the wonderful surroundings, this year’s event will also be highlighted by the presence of three professional anglers who will be providing guidance, assistance, and advice to attendees. Among these experts are Shaun Hansen, a repeat visitor from last year who counts Clam Outdoors among his corporate sponsors, and Jason Swanson, who recently finished as runner-up in November’s Toyota Series Major League Fishing competition at Lake Guntersville in Alabama. The presence of these accomplished professionals at a TAKO event, White explained, “is kind of a big deal. It’s pretty exciting to have these individuals.”
These anglers, as well as TAKO staff, will provide a full range of assistance to those participating, according to White, helping with everything from drilling holes to baiting hooks to sharing advice. “They have the expertise to address what can be some wild questions from participants,” White said.
The latest technology will also be utilized to give participants the best possible experience. For example, White said, “we will use fish finders, so we can find exactly where the fish are schooled,” in addition to assisting in locating underwater structures where fish typically congregate. Underwater cameras could also be used.
While the use of this technology is necessary in some cases, simply knowing the basics is all that is needed in others. Among these rules of thumb, White offered, “in winter, fish go to the deepest spot. That’s where the water is warmest. Many fish, especially bluegills, will be right on the bottom of the pond. That’s where they’ll be biting.”
At the event, which is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., participants will begin by meeting at the lodge and entering to win one of the many door prizes available. Then, those in need of equipment can pick up what they require before heading out to the pond, which lies in close proximity, White said. “There will be different things in the lodge to take if they need something,” he added.
At that point, those gathered will make their way to the pond, where they will find a number of holes already made in the ice, with protective tents around them. “We try to get a few set up beforehand,” White explained.
Fishing will continue until late morning, when, at 11 a.m., “we will invite everyone off the ice to draw numbers for our door prize giveaway,” White noted. Once back in the lodge, numbers are drawn until all the prizes are given away. As for the prizes, a mix of fishing and non-fishing related items will be available. “We do have some fishing poles, and buckets from Clam Outdoors,” White described, in addition to “a variety of other ice fishing stuff.” Aside from fishing, “we also have some shirts and gift cards,” he said.
At the lodge, snacks will be available, as well, including chips, bars and, this year, “warm maid-rite sandwiches,” a seemingly perfect food for “a cold, winter, ice-fishing day,” White noted.
Given the nature of ice fishing, the event may be a bit decentralized, though it is important to remember that it is not a “drop a kid off outdoors event,” White emphasized, as those who bring children are expected to monitor them.
However, “people can come and go as they please,” White said, “and it’s ‘fishing’, which means we won’t always be ‘catching’,” with bouts of temporary boredom, especially for younger participants, possible. If this does occur, White said, there are plenty of other winter-related activities that people could experience, including making impromptu snow angels, building snowmen, or even sliding down a hill on their bellies, all of which helps forward the event’s larger objectives. “The biggest goal is spending time with others, and also bonding with the natural setting of the outdoors,” White said.
Aside from just ice fishing, in other words, there tends to be “all kinds of additional excitement,” he added.
Those planning to attend need not RSVP, though participants will be asked to register as such upon arriving, as part of entering their name for the giveaways. The event, meanwhile, is free to attend, though people can donate if they are willing and able. “That’s great, too,” White said. “I also recommend that people bring their own fishing stuff if they have it,” he noted.
In the case of inclement weather, “people need to use good judgement” in deciding whether to attend, though, for logistical reasons, the event will go on as scheduled, White observed, as there will be people affiliated with the event at the campground, regardless. “We don’t cancel,” he said.
As a final word to those planning to participate, White emphasized both the importance of dressing for the weather and otherwise staying safe. “We are on top of ice,” he explained. “Safety has to be very important. It will be cold and it will be icy, and so it can be dangerous.”
To White, the benefits, however, far outweigh any dangers that might exist, as, for him and many others, an outdoor activity such as ice fishing is the perfect remedy to stave off Cabin Fever just as the depth of the winter sets in.
“There is something about being outdoors that makes you feel better,” White concluded. “I don’t think it’s just me.”