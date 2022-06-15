The Oelwein American Legion respectfully disposed of more than 600 worn flags for Flag Day Tuesday, in the estimate of Past Cmdr. Duane Larson, the event’s coordinator.
Scattered among many standard U.S. flags were the colors representing Iowa, prisoners of war missing in action and the various branches of service, such as the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force.
“We retire them all,” Larson said.
The temperature on Tuesday was 95 degrees Fahrenheit just before the retirement of flags began at 6 p.m. in the rear lot of the Legion hall, with winds from the south gusting up to 30 mph, per the National Weather Service three-day history.
It felt much hotter anywhere near the burning flags, which those assisting piled on a metal grid easel frame. The pile sent up clouds of black smoke as members and community volunteers tossed flags onto it and quickly retreated, hoping they would stay put.
With no one wanting to get burned, the flags that inevitably toppled off the pile had to be raked or pitchforked back onto the easel.
A volunteer doing some of the raking said his arm hair was being singed off.
Meanwhile a small crowd of viewers, who Legion members said came from within the Legion hall, watched the event.
Legion members had thought about postponing “with the wind,” 1st Vice Cmdr. Jake Blitsch said.
But they recalled that the Legion had postponed the flag retirement in 2020 at the pandemic onset.
“Last year, we had double the flags,” Larson said.
“Probably over 1,000,” Blitsch added.
Retired firefighter Ron Luckeroth, wearing a turnout coat, continually doused the gutter line of a nearby outbuilding with a hose to prevent it from igniting until the flames died down.
Those assisting notified the authorities ahead of the controlled burn. Luckeroth alerted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling dispatch, while Larson walked in and told Oelwein Police Department staff.
Afterward, attendee Mary Chapman thanked participants for their service.
Those who hadn’t already, dispersed to cool off.