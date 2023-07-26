As part of their celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month in July, Oelwein’s Parks and Rec, in collaboration with the Williams Wellness Center, offered patrons of the city’s family aquatics center a special indulgence recently when it served up free root beer floats for a portion of one warm afternoon. And while the treat’s presence proved incentive for a number of extra pool-goers that day, none enjoyed the special bonus more than a small group of youthful friends who are routine summer visitors to the facility.
“We come here every single day,” explained Jace, a member of the cohort which, on that afternoon, also included his brother Jack, his cousins Marshal and Moslee, as well as Nash, Anastatio and Ademanes, all of Oelwein.
Though the complimentary floats may not have brought them out, all expressed their appreciation for the treat, however, as, on typical days, they have to pay for any food they eat at the pool—which they usually do, they explained.
Among the edible offerings normally available at the pool’s concession stand, its hot dogs, potato chips, popsicles and nachos were mentioned as preferred, though, for Jace, the highest recommendation went to another of the menu’s items: the pizza.
Marshal, who had brought along $2 just to buy a piece, indicated his favorite type of the pie is cheese.
“It’s Pizza Ranch pizza,” he added.
So good are the usual concessions, in fact, that one of the group noted they come to the pool “to eat and swim.”
As for the root beer floats, which Jace indicated normally cost them “two bucks apiece,” the panel was unanimous in acknowledging the quality of the giveaway.
“It was good,” both Jace and Jack agreed, with Jack further noting that it was the ice cream portion he enjoyed most.
In ranking their preference for floats over other desserts, meanwhile, several revealed a bit more clearly just how much they liked them.
“It’s like in my top five,” Jace said, while, for Nash, “It’s my second favorite,” he noted, slotted behind “normal mint ice cream” in his personal list.
“This is my favorite,” added Anastatio, whose nickname, as irony would have it, is Cheeto, “after his favorite chip,” Jace explained.
And though earlier indicating he came to the pool each day, Jace later explained that, on certain occasions, he is unable to do so because of an unfortunate situation he and his family are dealing with.
“Sometimes we can’t come to the pool, though, every single day,” he detailed. “My grandpa’s in the hospital, so we go to see him.”
As luck would have it, however, the stars aligned, allowing their presence at the pool that fortunate afternoon, as, not long after completing their floats, several of the group, including Nash and Moslee, proceeded to practice their form off the pool’s high-dive.
On the other side of the concessions window was 2023 Oelwein High School graduate Carson Cox, who, while serving up floats for patrons on behalf of the Williams Wellness Center, indicated the giveaway was, indeed, bringing more people than usual to the aquatic center, especially children.
“A lot of kids are showing up and just asking for back-to-back root beer floats,” he said. “If they want more (than one), they just come and get some.” Regardless of this open-door policy of unlimited fare, Cox had no worries about running out of food, which Fareway provided in sponsoring the event.
“They’re not one of my favorites,” Cox concluded, about his own regard for the floats he was preparing, “but I wouldn’t turn one down.”