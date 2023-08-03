In advance of this week’s Horse Show Costume Class contest at the Clayton County Fair, Debra Smith was feeling a mix of excitement and apprehension about the outlook for her family’s entrant, Fluffy.
Smith, who is visiting from Wayne County, made the trip to support a family member for whom the 2023 fair marks an important milestone, she indicated.
“I came up here to see my grandson,” Smith said. “This is his last year of showing, so I had to come up. I usually do (Fluffy’s) braids for him, and he has a good time.
“He’s a paint, a small-type pony breed,” she continued, offering further details about the 20-year-old mount, which the family has owned for 15 of those years. “Interestingly enough, he comes from Wayne County. My daughter bought him from the Amish, and a little girl named him Fluffy, so that’s the reason for his name.”
As a scheduled participant in the fair’s costume competition, Fluffy was preparing to wear a special outfit reflective of the family’s new hobby, Smith observed—though just how Fluffy felt about the special attire remained uncertain.
“We hope to get the bee costume on him, and my grandson will be a beekeeper,” Smith explained, in looking forward to the contest. “They are starting to learn about bees, and they are keeping bees at their home now.
“We have the costume ready,” she added. “But I’m not sure Fluffy is.”
In preparation, Smith’s grandson, Blake, a resident of St. Olaf, had taken pains to get Fluffy ready, though Smith maintained a healthy dose of skepticism regarding its ultimate efficacy.
“My grandson has put a hat on him and led him around and stuff, and he’s usually pretty cooperative,” Smith continued, about the outlook for a successful masquerade, “but you just never know. (Fluffy’s) got quite a bit to wear—a hat that looks like a bumblebee and then he has a sequined blanket on. We are going to see if we can get that all together.
“I’m looking forward to it. I hope we can get at least some of it on,” Smith concluded, with a laugh. “The hat, I’m not sure. I took a man’s cap and just cut the ears out.”