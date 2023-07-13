The Pork Tornadoes, among the most well-known and best-loved party bands in the midwest, will be performing on the main stage in Depot Park tonight at 7 p.m.
The group is known for putting a unique spin on all of your favorite songs, spanning five decades and four different genres.
Led by singer Mason Greve, known as “The Justin Timberlake of the Midwest” and one of 100 finalists on NBC’s The Voice in 2014, The Pork Tornadoes are a powerful party band that has played all around the region at the best and biggest bars, festivals, corporate events and weddings. Having played more than 600+ shows in the last dozen years, this band has perfected their live performance into an experience you won’t find anywhere else.
The Pork Tornadoes will dazzle concert-goers with an electric mix of covers ranging from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce, all the way to Lizzo, The Killers, Coolio, Phil Collins, Kings of Leon and Third Eye Blind. With Greve’s standing as arguably one of the best vocalists in the state, they are truly among the most versatile bands around.
Their debut EP peaked on the Apple iTunes Pop charts at #20 and has been streamed over 1.3 million times. They recently achieved viral success with the fifth-most viewed cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” on Youtube and an impromptu performance of “In The Air Tonight” with a drum line that was featured in Rolling Stone Magazine.
With the band performing music that people of all ages and musical backgrounds can enjoy, crowds of fun-loving fans continue to attend every Pork Tornadoes concert they can. With over 18 million views on their videos and more than 100,000 social media fans worldwide, it’s time for you to make plans to hear this band so you can see what the talk is all about.
With more than 20 years of live performance, studio recording and nationwide touring per member, the musical talent is off the charts, rivaled only by their attention to detail on sound quality and gear.
Regularly helping bars and events sell out of alcohol, this band is a force like no other, creating a party wherever they go for their ravenous fan base, which sings along and asks for more.