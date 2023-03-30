Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series exploring the recent advancements made at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office as well as their ongoing initiatives.
On the matter of technological improvements, the county, meanwhile, is deeply involved in upgrading its emergency communications/radio system, as it moves to a significantly more modern one, in a change that will greatly improve the ease of communication between the Sheriff’s Office, firemen, ambulance services and other responders. The project, which has required the attention of many of the county’s officials and authorities, should be completed “within 6 months,” Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher indicated.
“You won’t see a lot of change as it looks, but the inner workings of the radio system will replace what we have,” Fisher added. “With our new system, we should be able to communicate a lot more clearly.”
The improvements made since last year also extend outside the office, to include not only the fresh paint but the construction of a new storage garage. The additional indoor space, Fisher explained, is much needed, as, currently, the Office’s backup vehicles are parked outdoors, on the edge of the field behind the building.
The new garage, which was begun last year, will be a structure 90 feet in length and include not only a special parking location for truck and trailer but will also have 2,565 square feet of space to house six additional full-size vehicles. Additionally, the garage will boast nearly 1,100 square feet of storage area, nearly 900 of which will be devoted to evidence storage, according to a drawing illustrating its construction plans. The new garage should be completed and in operation by this July, Sheriff Fisher said.
Finally, the preceding year also witnessed the beginning of an electric solar panel installation project that, once complete, will be comprised of more than 750 6’ by 3’ panels and allow the facility to produce all the electricity it needs on site.
Its ownership of the panels, however, will not be immediate, but will occur seven years after the project is finished later this summer, Fisher explained. In the meantime, the panels will remain the property of local resident Erich Gamm, who, based on the agreement in place, the Sheriff’s Office will pay for its electricity until 2030, when it will exercise its right to purchase the system from Gamm, and thus own the self-sustaining solar array, itself.
The eventuality of the Sheriff’s Office producing its own electricity will be a boon for county residents, Fisher noted. “It will really help the taxpayers,” he said, an initiative marking the latest in a number of forward-thinking projects that have defined the work of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during the past year, thanks much to the continued foresight of its progressive leader.