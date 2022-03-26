Oelwein
Larry Schwartz – Lions Club 2021 Citizen of the Year
Deb Kunkle – Iowa Lions Foundation Warren Coleman Honorary Award
Abigail Patrick – Miss Oelwein 2021. She also was second runner up for Fayette County Fair Queen
Tim Hadley – 2021 Grinch winner
Women of the Year
2020 – Barbara Rundle (Announcement event was delayed due to the pandemic.)
2021 – Julie Woods
OCAD Awards
Business of the Year – Dollar Fresh
July Spiffy Awards – Lane and Karla Reisner, CoeAnn Cornish, Warming House, Allure
August Spiffy Awards – Nick and Amber Wenner, Troy Lamphier, VanDenover Jewelry