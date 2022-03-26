Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein

Larry Schwartz – Lions Club 2021 Citizen of the Year

Deb Kunkle – Iowa Lions Foundation Warren Coleman Honorary Award

Abigail Patrick – Miss Oelwein 2021. She also was second runner up for Fayette County Fair Queen

Tim Hadley – 2021 Grinch winner

Women of the Year

2020 – Barbara Rundle (Announcement event was delayed due to the pandemic.)

2021 – Julie Woods

OCAD Awards

Business of the Year – Dollar Fresh

July Spiffy Awards – Lane and Karla Reisner, CoeAnn Cornish, Warming House, Allure

August Spiffy Awards – Nick and Amber Wenner, Troy Lamphier, VanDenover Jewelry

Tags

Trending Food Videos