With about a week to go, The Grand Theatre of Oelwein is very near its fundraising goal of $25,500 for its new theatre seats and renovation project. On Tuesday morning, Oelwein McDonald’s general manager Pam Schmidtke presented TGTO president Matt Vogel with a $1,000 check toward the project.
Vogel said they are now within about $2,500 of the goal, which they had hoped to reach by Thanksgiving.
“Hopefully, by this weekend, we should be there,” Vogel said.
The Grand Theatre will mark its 100th year in Oelwein in a few short months, having been in continuous operation at 26 S. Frederick Ave., since 1922. The Grand has two theatres, one with 300 seats and the other, 200 seats. The last of these seats were installed in 1975, and several are seriously worn, have broken springs, or are wobbly over their 46 years of usage.
In addition to new, more generous and comfortable seating, the renovation project includes new carpeting and an updated sound system to help the hearing impaired, as a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Total cost of the project is $115,000, with $89,500 already raised from local foundations, the city’s Hotel/Motel Tax fund, and the pledge of future funds of the theatre.
“McDonald’s is proud to have been part of and a supporter of the Oelwein community since 1997 and recognizes the importance of organizations dedicated to supporting children and families, like the Grand. Soifer Family McDonald’s is happy to donate $1,000 to the Grand Theatre of Oelwein as they pursue purchase of new seats in their two auditoriums,” the Soifer family stated in a press release. “McDonald’s hopes the next era for the theatre is just as, if not more, successful as its last 99 years.”
Vogel said pandemic-related distribution issues have caused TGTO to push back the project a couple of months as seats won’t be delivered now until March 2022, but they remain patient and committed to the task.
“It has been really heartwarming to see all the contributions come in,” he said. “We’ve had a few bigger donations, like this one (McDonald’s) but mostly it’s been our friends and neighbors up and down the street and members of the community reaching out to help.”
The Grand Theatre of Oelwein operates as an IRS-approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Anyone able to contribute to the theatre renovation project can send donations to The Grand Theatre, P.O. Box 469, Oelwein, IA 50662 or use the link at its website, www.oelweingrandtheatre.com.