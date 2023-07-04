To persons looking for something to do or ways to help the community, Joe Bouska says keeping the Oelwein community looking great is a step in the right direction.
Bouska lives by example, according to Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. Johnson was so impressed with Bouska’s willingness to get involved with improving the city’s parks that he nominated him for a Governor’s Volunteer Award.
“I got to know Joe last year through the Oelwein Area United Way Day of Caring when he brought some East Penn employees to help with projects in the parks,” said Johnson. He then talked Joe into getting involved with the Parks and Rec Board, which proved to be a great addition to the volunteer group.
“I really appreciate Josh for nominating me for the award. I was able to get involved with the Day of Caring through United Way, and Josh introduced me to the Parks and Rec Board in 2022. It has been great to be involved with cleaning our parks and planting trees,” Joe said.
During this year’s United Way Day of Caring, Bouska was again doing what he does best, interacting alongside other volunteers, this time at Levin Park on 4½ Street SW.
The little park and play area is located near the head of the city’s recreational trail system and was in need of some sprucing up. His group cleaned up brush, trimmed trees and painted playground equipment to give the park a renewed, inviting appearance.
“He’s just a tireless volunteer in the community,” said Johnson. “He cares and we’re excite to have him on the Parks and Rec Board.”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented Bouska with a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special presentation June 6 at Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. Bouska is among approximately 600 honorees across the state to receive the service award.
The Governor’s Volunteer Awards provide a platform for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with prestigious, state-level awards. It is estimated more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by honorees this year.
Volunteer Iowa, from which the Governor’s Volunteer Awards are selected, works with organizations and individuals on three main fronts.
The first is to help agencies develop quality programs that use service as a strategy to fulfill missions and address greatest areas of need.
The second is to help engage Iowans in their communities by promoting service and expanding the volunteer base.
The third area of work is to connect individuals with appropriate service opportunities by building the volunteer infrastructure.
Bouska has checked every box and continues to lead by example, encouraging others to get excited about volunteering and making a difference in the community.
Humbled by the award and recognition, Bouska is quick to say he is not a solo act.
“There are many individuals at the city and volunteers who work hard keeping Oelwein looking great. If anyone wants to get involved, there are plenty of opportunities on the Parks and Rec Board, United Way, and the Tree Board,” he said.