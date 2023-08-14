Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on Saturday’s Italian Heritage Day celebration in Oelwein.
On a sun-splashed Saturday, the city’s beautiful Red Gate Park provided a picturesque backdrop for Oelwein’s 2023 Italian Heritage Day, which marked the latest observance of a celebration that claims both historic roots and an enduring significance—though one that many current residents may not fully recognize—throughout the community, explained Teresa Buckman, whose family led the effort to organize the celebration.
“My father, Dominic Pirillo, started this (event) back in the 1950s,” Buckman said. “Then, it kind of went away for a while, and he reorganized it back in the 1970s, when we put the bocce ball courts in. There used to be 300 people that used to come back to this, but a lot of the elders passed away. (But) we still get over a hundred people who come back every year.”
The origins of Italian Heritage Day are grounded in the historic prominence of Oelwein’s Italian community, which blossomed in the mid-twentieth century thanks to the city’s vital connection to the railroad, Buckman noted.
“At one time, there were quite a few Italians (in Oelwein). They all came here to work on the railroad,” she detailed. “There were boarding houses that they stayed at. They all worked, (and later) they all built their houses. A lot of the kids were very successful; they all went on to have businesses.
“They used to come out once a year to the park and have a big picnic,” she continued, while noting that her own grandparents had come from Italy. “I think my father actually organized that back then. My father and my uncle owned the sportsman’s club in Oelwein. At one time, this was an Italian community, and there was a lot of Italians here, and everybody, all the Italians, used to come out.”
The importance of Oelwein’s flourishing Italians, many of whom settled on the city’s west side, provided the foundation for the event’s beginning, a gathering that, as Buckman detailed, started strong, before waning briefly prior to its reemergence.
“They kind of went away for a while in the 1960s, and then, back in the 1970s, my father and other people and all the wives of the Italians got together and sent invites out to everybody; everybody showed up and they had a big bocce ball tournament that would last all day, and they would go out to the Sportsman’s Club. There were probably 300 people there.”
With time’s inexorable passage, however, that prominent Italian community grew smaller, a reality reflected in the size of the event as the decades have come and gone.
“Over the years, a lot of them passed away, and then their children, a lot of them have passed on,” Buckman noted, in accounting for the lessened participation in Italian Heritage Day in Oelwein. “A lot of these are the children’s children who come back, and now our children are starting, but we don’t get a lot of the younger generation yet.”
While the numbers have narrowed, the quality of the event—including of the food it provides its patrons—has displayed little drop-off, however.
“We go down to Des Moines to get the Graziano sausage,” Buckman said, in reference to the gathering’s signature sandwich meat which remains a highlight for many. “They’ve been making sausage for a hundred years, and we cook them on the grill, and we put them between two pieces of Italian bread with peppers, and a little sauce on them. We (also) have meatball subs. It’s like a big picnic.”
In addition to the exquisite authentic food, other features of this year’s event included a bocce ball tournament, inflatables for children, live music provided by regional favorite Chet Reagan, and a 4 p.m. Mass at nearby Woodlawn Cemetery, the last of which having also seen notable alterations in recent decades, Buckman said.
“It used to be, they’d walk over (to the cemetery) carrying the Virgin Mary,” she recalled, “that’s what it was, and we’d all walk over, but now they just meet over there and have Mass.
“It’s just a lot smaller,” she continued, in noting some of the event’s other changes, “but everybody still enjoys it. They come back once a year. Sometimes it surprises you who’s going to be here. You never know.”
As for its greater importance, Buckman, who again lead this year’s planning with the able assistance of her husband, son and sister-in-law, indicated that the day’s significance, for her, is rooted in personal history, given her father’s place of prominence in the celebration’s creation.
“I keep doing it because my father started it,” she said, working to contain a well of emotion. “Just trying to keep it going. It gets harder every year.”
Though in name highlighting only the place of one group in Oelwein’s past, Buckman concluded by emphasizing the extent to which the city’s Italian Heritage Day is meant to be a much broader celebration, one enjoyed by local people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.
“It’s close knit,” she said, of those in Oelwein who proudly maintain their Italian connections, “but we do accept everybody into our community. Everybody’s welcome out here.”