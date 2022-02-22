When Oelwein-native Dave Fredrick returned to Waverly in the fall of 1996, he was a retired Foreign Service officer, who had been hired at Wartburg College to recruit students for the private college’s international program.
Waverly, the hometown of Dave’s wife, Merry, became a destination for the couple after the fast-paced life they had lived during Dave’s 28 years of service at the State Department, working and living in Thailand, Senegal, Zaire, Yemen and Morocco.
Merry, the fourth of six children in the family of Bill and Vera Bunger, had replanted her roots on Iowa soil in 1997 as an opportunity to put to use all she had learned while traveling the world, and to share with the community her experiences in a practical way.
She had grown up in town since the age of 3, and had graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966.
That very summer she had enrolled at Wartburg College to pursue a liberal arts degree, and eventually, as her plans changed, she earned a degree in cultural anthropology from George Mason University in Virginia.
But it was in Waverly, at Carver’s restaurant, on West Bremer Avenue, at the current location of Waverly Child Care and Preschool that she had met her future husband, Dave. At the time, she was a high school senior and he was wrapping up his degree in economics at Wartburg College.
Born in Oelwein in the family of Walter and Jean Fredrick, Dave was the oldest of six children. His dad was a school superintendent and in 1966 became a VP for Business at Wartburg College. With the exception of Dave, his two brothers and three sisters all graduated from W-SR High School.
Merry’s family also had deep roots in town. Her paternal grandparents, Ed and Emma Bunger, lived here and so had her great-grandparents, William and Louise Liebau.
Longevity runs in Mary’s family, which allowed her to get to know her great-grandmother while growing up. Today, her mom is 100 years old, and living in Colorado.
When the Fredricks settled in Waverly as a professional couple, Merry’s siblings had long dispersed, but the family quickly made new friends. Gregarious and open-minded, and intensely curious about the world around them, the Fredricks entertained, connected and impacted their friends and neighbors.
“It was an adjustment,” Merry said, reflecting on the lifestyle change that came with returning to Waverly. “I had been used to living in big cities for a long time…”
In 1999, Merry became the executive director of Self-Help International, an Iowa non-profit started by Waverly icon Vern Schield, who along with his brother, Wilbur, created the Schield Bantam Company, which operated in Waverly from 1942 to 1964, and earned a reputation as “the world’s largest manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes,” according to records.
In fact, the crane company was Dave’s first full-time job after graduate school, where he landed a position in the marketing department from 1966 to 1969.
Dave also served as a councilman in Waverly at large from 1967 to 1969.
Registered as a non-profit organization in 1959, Self-Help International focused on working with ag development and empowering women’s businesses in Ghana and Nicaragua, and Merry was instrumental in developing successful programs in those countries. She traveled extensively and worked conscientiously as for her, this was her way of bettering the world in tangible ways.
While she dedicated herself to these humanitarian pursuits for 15 years, through his job at Wartburg, Dave started leading tours of educators interested in recruiting international students. His recruitment efforts over 13 years brought to Wartburg hundreds of international students from Ghana, Germany, Japan and the former Soviet Union, among other places around the globe.
Consummate hosts, the Fredricks had opened their house to international students and some of their family members, including dignitaries like the former First Lady of Tanzania Mama Mkapa when her niece, Mindy Ksiga, graduated from Wartburg more than a decade ago.
Later on, they led tours, guiding many travelers from Waverly, to Morocco, Tanzania and Portugal.
On many occasions, the couple were gone on work assignments for blocks of six to eight weeks at a time while on the job.
In retirement, that hectic pace has changed.
“Our biggest cultural adjustment in all of these years has been when we were both retired, living 24/7, in the same space,” Dave joked.
For the past few years, the Fredricks had been gradually transitioning back to Virginia, where they had lived for part of the year for some time now.
On Wednesday, they would drive out of town for one final time, leaving the house on 12th Street Northwest, known to locals as Red Ball Road, in the rearview mirror.
It had been their home for 27 years.
What would stay with them, however, are the experiences they had lived and the friendships they had made.
“We have met a lot of interesting people and we were very involved in the politics of the town,” Merry said.
Dave has been writing occasional editorials for the Waverly paper, an activity he intends to continue from Virginia.
“I plan to read the paper as regularly as if I am here in town,” he said. “We just renewed our subscription to the paper to stay in touch. That and the Washington Post will give us all the news we need.”
Even though they are relocating permanently to Virginia, the Fredricks are not disconnecting from Iowa friends or politics.
“I am still trying to understand the state of Iowa,” Merry said. “And all the things that have occurred. When I was growing up, Iowa was first or second for literacy, that is not the case any more.”
Among the treasured memories they will cherish are the walks on the now-demolished Green Bridge, attending concerts of the Wartburg Symphony, and the many frank conversations with close friends.
“I will really miss the trout streams of northeast Iowa,” said Dave, an avid fisherman.
In their new environment they will enjoy the fact that they will be closer to two of their children, Erika, and Adrian, and their three grandkids.
“We have many Foreign Service friends who are now retired and we have reconnected with several of them,” Dave said. “We are two hours away from our kids and grandkids.”
The beauty of the Shenandoah Valley is also appealing to the couple.
“It is a joyful goodbye to Waverly,” Merry said. ”We have a big, open invitation for people to visit us. We will be back on occasion, and we will stay in touch.”