The Oelwein Tree Board recently received 75 saplings from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be used for education and improving the community natural canopy. The saplings were red and burr oak and hickory.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Tree Board members Jeff Milks and Kyle Scheel held an outdoor program Thursday at Sacred Heart School to show elementary students how to plant trees. They used a large bucket of earth and explained the importance of giving the little trees a good start so they would grow to be beautiful shade trees.
The saplings were then distributed to the students to take home and plant with the help of family members. Johnson told students to think about sharing a tree with a neighbor if they didn’t have space for one in their own yard.
Johnson said the trees are all hardwoods, slow growing and hardy. And just in time for Mother’s Day.