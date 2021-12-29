When it came to choosing names in 2021, more Fayette County parents wanted to give their babies some Grace than any other.
Two children were given Grace as a first name and two more as a middle name, according to an accounting of the 73 births recorded with Fayette County this year.
There were few repeats when it came to first names, with Emberly and Nora each being chosen twice.
When it came to middle names, Ann was used most often at four times. Jade and Lynn each were chosen three times. David, John, Rose and William each were tapped twice.
Social Security Administration data shows that Nationally in 2020, the most popular first names for babies were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls. In Iowa that year, Oliver (212) and Olivia (169) were the top names.
Over the 2010 decade, the top names nationally were Noah and Emma, the data also shows. In the 2000s they were Jacob and Emily. Looking back nearly a century, the top names of 1921 were Mary and John.
Fayette County First names:
A-B
Abigail, Adalim, Adriel, Aiden, Aliah, Aliya, Arlo, Avalynn, Bella, Benjamin, Bennett and Berrick.
C-E
Caleb, Carlos, Charly, Cristian, Cody, Daylee, Dax, Dylan, Edna, Edwin, Ema, Emma, Emberly (2), Eve, Everett and Everleigh.
F-J
Faith, Freeman, Gael, Gracia, Grace (2), Hallow, Hope, Isabelle, Jax, Jackson, Jamison, Jesus and Jhoan.
K-O
Kiara, Kiley, Krimson, Liam, Luke, Luqman, Mahad, Maelyn, Milo, Nathan, Nora (2), Oakland, Oaklynn, Octavia and Orlando
R-Z
Raelyn, Rony, Seager, Sloane, Tyrek, Rose, Ryver, Serenity, Silas, Vera, Warren, Wren, Yoana and Zoey.
Middle names
Not every baby was given a middle name. Some were given more than one.
A-B
Abdirahman, Adolfo, Alan, Allen, Amilcar, Ann (4), Anthony, Audree, Avalon JeanAnn, Barbara and Bell.
C-F
Carolee, Dallana, David (2), Devon, Garner, Grace (2), Grey, Eleazar, Elisa, Eunice, F and Farhan.
H-K
Hope, Howard, Isaias, Jade (3), John (2), Josephine, Josue, Joy, Kaylee-Jean, Kenneth and Kinly.
L-N
Landon, Lea, Lee, Lizbeth, Lonnie, Lorraine, Lou, Love, Lynn (3), Mitchell and Nicholas.
P-Y
Paul, Pearl, Perry, Phillip, Phoenix Rae, Rose (2) Rae, Ray, Scarlett, Sebastian, Thomas, Vidal, William (2) and Yovani.