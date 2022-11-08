Safe deposit boxes are a common way for veterans or their loved ones to keep military-related items safe. However, if the boxes go three years with no activity, the contents are turned over to my office as unclaimed property. Here are some words we’ve uncovered in these boxes regarding Iowa veterans:
Reported owner: Ruth Garland Manhood, Davenport, IA
The Honorable Discharge Certificate kept in this safe deposit box says the veteran was drafted in 1918 to serve in World War I until he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1919. Through a letter sent to the veteran some 24 years later, it appears his son served in the Air Force. In part, the letter to the veteran states, “It is with deep regret that I have learned of the death of your son in an airplane accident near Golden Gate Bridge, California. I have been informed that [your son] demonstrated unswerving loyalty to his fighter squadron, and accomplished all assignments courageously.”
Reported owner: Kathy Nielsen, unknown address
The honorable discharge paperwork in this safe deposit box reported the veteran lived in Defiance, Iowa until he was drafted to serve in World War II at 23 years old. During his two years, ten months in the Army, he served in Normandy, Northern France and Europe before being honorably discharged. He was awarded four Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal.
Reported owners: Kathryn & Susan Berry, unknown address
The honorable discharge paperwork in this safe deposit box revealed the veteran was born in Baxter, Iowa and worked at a canning company in Marshalltown until enlisting in the Navy in 1942. He was awarded a Navy Unit Commendation ribbon for his time on the USS WASLP and was remarked to have “extraordinary heroism” as a crew member of the USS Hornet.
Reported owner: Mary Kirkpatrick, unknown address
The honorable discharge paperwork from this safe deposit box stated the veteran, a Centerville, Iowa native, worked as a mail carrier in his hometown for over 15 years until being drafted to serve in World War II in 1943. He served as a teleman in the Navy until he was honorably discharged after two years in the service.
On January 14, 1946, a letter addressed to the veteran was sent from James Forrestal, the United States Secretary of Defense. Here were some phrases expressed:
“You have served in the greatest Navy in the world.”
“I want the Navy’s pride in you, which it is my privilege to express, to reach into your civil life and to remain with you always.”
“The Nation which you served at a time of crisis will remember you with gratitude.”
This Veteran’s Day, I hope we all read these stories and remember the veterans with gratitude. I can see why the individual or their loved one held on to these items; they represent the nobility of those fighting for our country.
Please help me reunite these contents, and the many other military-related medals, papers and pins waiting to be claimed, with the rightful owner by sharing this message. Or, if you recognize any of these names or would like to search our unclaimed property database, visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to make a claim or contact my claims staff.