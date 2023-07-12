A recent chance finding at the city’s Historical Society Museum has added another intriguing chapter to the history of Oelwein and its namesake German family.
The discovery was made by Museum board member Lora Saunders during a rather routine visit to the facility with a family member last month, she explained.
“That particular day, I was down here at the museum with my granddaughter,” Saunders recalled. “She was going around taking pictures. I was just standing by the music showcase, kind of killing time, and then, bang,” she said, snapping her fingers loudly.
Quite unexpectedly, Saunders had seen, among the Museum’s exhibit of sheet music, a composition she had never before noticed, one written by G. Oelwein.
“I saw that again and it popped out like it hadn’t before” Saunders continued. “I’ve seen it, but it was drab, it was black and white. But all the sudden, I was thinking, our Oelwein, Gustav Oelwein, because their whole family played or sang. So, that’s when we went ahead and got it out of the showcase.”
After unearthing the Oelwein composition, her first thoughts included finding a skilled pianist to bring the artistry to life, as well as exploring more deeply the music’s history, Saunders noted.
“I got in touch with Deb (Kunkle) to see if she could come down and play it. And then in looking, I came across the actual composer,” she said. “When I found out it was from Sylvia’s side of the family, a lot of things meshed.”
The initial impression that the composition’s creator was Gustav Oelwein, head of the city’s namesake family, was well-founded, as Saunders soon discovered that the composer of the piece was, indeed, named Gustav Oelwein.
It was not, however, the same Gustav.
“They may have had different middle names,” Saunders speculated. “Ours is Gustav A. Oelwein.”
In the days that followed, Saunders turned to some information provided earlier by Sylvia Oelwein, an extended relative of the same family, information which appeared to refer in passing to the composition in questions simply as “the Oelwein march.”
“It is a march,” Saunders confirmed. “I don’t know anything about all that, and Deb was just feeling her way through it, but I could pick up the march sound. And then she just played the melody a little bit. That was neat to hear something played that has been around that long.”
Additional exploration revealed that the composition had been written in Germany, published in 1890 and was donated to the Historical Museum in 1987 by Kurt Oelwein, Sylvia’s father.
The composer Gustav Oelwein, depicted in an 1840 photograph present among the Museum’s collections, is thought to be Sylvia’s great-grandfather, Saunders said, thus making the artist “a relative of our side of the family here, too. All of our family comes through Friedrich. All of Sylvia’s family comes through Carl.”
According to a rough geology of the German Oelweins dated 2000, Friedrich Wilhelm August Oelwein was born in 1808, and Carl, in 1805, both descendants of Johann Gotthilf Friedrich Ludwig Oehlwein, who perished in 1814.
“I’m sure it’s been out in the music showcase all that time,” Saunders said, referring to the period since she began her affiliation with Museum in the early 1990s. “It’s one of those things you can have for a long time and then all the sudden…I wasn’t even looking for anything, but all the sudden, it was right there.”
The finding is significant, Saunders indicated, and is even more momentous given its coincidence with both the city’s sesquicentennial celebration and Sylvia Oelwein’s arrival, which was scheduled for Tuesday, and her upcoming participation in the festivities.
“I’m not sure why that was donated, but I am very glad it was,” Saunders said. “It means so much more now because we have the picture of the composer and know how he is related to Sylvia. And our Oelwein family was very musical. They were kind of a home family. They did not go out entertaining, but they loved entertaining each other. So, they could have played that composition, too, possibly.”
As for the composition’s future, Saunders indicated it would be removed from its previous display and moved to a more fitting location.
“I think it will be out here now somewhere,” she said, while speaking in the Museum’s specially designated Oelwein Room, devoted to displaying the history of both the town and the family. “We’ll keep that piece of music where people can look at it, and, hopefully, it could be played from time to time.
“I think we have a few extra frames around,” she added wryly.
The next person to play the composition, meanwhile, might be the composer’s great-granddaughter, herself, Saunders speculated hopefully, on the eve of her arrival in town.
“I don’t know if Sylvia plays the piano,” Saunders concluded, “but if she did, she might be able to play that.”
Those interested in seeing the Oelwein march for themselves can do so by visiting the Historical Museum, which will be open Friday, July 14 from 1 — 5 p.m., Saturday, 1-4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. during the sesquicentennial.