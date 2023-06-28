MAYNARD — Fourth-generation Maynard citizen and trained former history teacher Michelle Wolfe is updating the town’s centennial book for this year’s sesquicentennial. She was named Grand Marshal for the 2023 Maynard Days held June 23-25, which celebrated 150 years since the town’s founding.
Wolfe was recognized before the softball games Friday and rode in the parade Saturday with her dad, Don.
While preparing the walking tour for the festival, she found more information on a few buildings that weren’t noted in the centennial, such as those that had started since 1973, she told the Daily Register.
Among the updated entries are the Maynard Cafe, which closed in the late 1990s, the Center Field Tavern, which closed in the early 2000s, a feed and flour store named Davis and Company and more.
The buildings and people of the community are highlighted in the history, which spans from when Henry and Ellen Maynard made the first area settlement until now.
Ellen married Henry Maynard, a recent widower, while they were in Illinois. They arrived in present-day Maynard in 1864. The Maynard family became involved in the school in town, which became known as the Maynard school. Other buildings in town at that time were the Maynard Savings Bank and the Harlan Creamery, which is the name of the township.
Maynard real estate was divided into three sections. The Maynard and Rich additions were added at the same time. In the 1890s, John B. Pember and his son-in-law, William Brown, who ran a general store with him, sold the land that became the Pemberton Park addition to the city of Maynard.
The population of the town climbed to about 500 in the 1880s and has remained at that level since, Wolfe said.
Photos being added to the book were made available by families with Maynard ties and from postcards found listed on eBay.
Wolfe is in the final stages of editing and updating the centennial. When the Maynard sesquicentennial history book is completed and available to order, Wolfe will announce it on a Maynard history page she maintains on Facebook, My Backyard.
“I will be selling the book there,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe has a longstanding interest in history, having graduated with a teaching degree in middle school and high school history with a social science endorsement from University of Northern Iowa in 2008. She taught for several years, including student-teaching at West Central, and substituting there after 2008, as well as in Cedar Rapids.
Michelle graduated with the West Central Class of 1997 and is the fourth generation of her family to live in the Maynard area and the third generation to graduate from Maynard or West Central High School. She is the daughter of Don and Nancy Wolfe and sister to Jim.
The Maynard school joined with the Westgate and Randalia areas in the 1950s.
Starting in 2013, Wolfe volunteered to conduct the research on historic figures to portray in the town’s cemetery walk. She became fascinated with the dramas of their lives depicted in newspaper archives. Other volunteers portrayed the historic figures at the 2014 “cemetery walk” event, which was held in the Maynard Community Library, however, owing to rain.
In 2014, Wolfe went to work for Ashley Furniture in Cedar Rapids, which she said allowed her more free time for other pursuits.