Themes of environmental action will resonate with older audiences as Oelwein Summer School students ages 7-14 present a play, “The Vanishing of the Jolly Roger,” on Friday evening, June 23.
The play will begin at 6:30 p.m. under the tutelage of the Young Footliters Traveling Playhouse Youth Theatre staff from the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Each child actor receives one ticket to give out. General admission is $5.
Two of the three directors this year, Jacob Kilburg and Lucy Polyak, are returning to Oelwein. The third, Dakota Eiselstein, is new to students returning to the popular Oelwein School District summer theater camp. The district’s 21st Century grant helps sponsor the out-of-school activity, per Oelwein Schools student and family services director Barb Fogarty Schmitz.
The students began practicing on Monday, June 19.
The “super fun story,” as acting director Kilburg characterized it, centers on a group of students who have an after-school pirating club called the swashbucklers. Group leader, Avery finds a message in a bottle calling for help from an island in Bermuda.
Soon-to-be sixth-grader, Will Weig, 12, plays Swashbucklers member Skylar. Acting like older students in a club who act like pirates is “pretty cool,” Weig said.
“The group was supposed to clean up the beach to raise money to go on a field trip, but then we find that (message in a) bottle. So once we write the letter back, it transports us to the island,” Weig explained.
After sending the message back, the swashbucklers students get whisked away to the Bermuda Triangle and come across a group of pirates that have been there for 300 years and have no intention of leaving. “They’re enjoying their island vacation that they’re on,” Kilburg said.
Explaining the swashbucklers’ challenge, “The coral reef is not letting us through to get out of the island because it’s all magical,” Weig said.
Student actor groups also include the sea turtles and seabirds, Kilburg said.
“They start noticing all of the sea turtles are getting sick and not coming back; and they notice the birds are struggling to be in the air; and they are noticing trash washing up on the beach every day. In order to escape the island, they have to work together to try and figure out how to clean up the island and keep their island safe,” Kilburg said.
The seabirds group assists the pirates.
Kilburg has a unique vantage, having produced summer plays with the Oelwein district for six years, including time directing for the Old Creamery Theatre, which taught youth acting pre-pandemic.
“It’s kind of fun to see them grow over the years and the shows, they really connect with,” Kilburg said. “They’re getting to discover things about their characters that normally we don’t get to until, like, Wednesday or Thursday. What we taught them on Monday with the auditions and stuff, they really bought into, ‘I get to do this’ this year, like ‘I get to be a pirate’ or ‘... a sea turtle’ and each group was like, this is my group, I really fit in here, and they are just, like, diving in.”
“The most fun part of the play, according to Weig, is “probably just being myself because I like showing different expressions at different times.”
Two soon to be fifth-graders play seabirds characters. Aubree Johnson, 10, plays seabird Bianca while Faye Connor, 10, plays seabird Beakey.
“It’s pretty fun because I get to be really sassy,” Johnson said. “I just like doing that.”
Connor explained she identifies with her character because they are both outgoing. “In one of my talking parts, it says ‘my flock thinks I’m too bold,’ and a lot of my friends say that I’m really bold and outgoing and stuff, so I just think that my character suits me. Every (seabird) has to act the same as everyone else is acting so we can flow,” Connor said.
Theater teaches a range of life skills, acting director Polyak said, naming collaboration and confidence; “but also being able to make a choice that is more exciting than you maybe would in your normal everyday life. And with that, kids do seem to gain a lot of confidence that they carry outside of the stage and into the classroom or their sports teams or just other areas where they can be leaders, which I think is a really awesome benefit of theater people don’t always think about.”
The playwright, Katie Coletta, and composer, Jason Sifford, have written plays and music for the troupe’s current production and the past two shows.
The Young Footliters directors are shown Oelwein’s hospitality as part of the 21st Century grant program, staying in town, dining at local restaurants, being entertained at the Grand Theatre, and exercising at the Williams Wellness Center, Schmitz said, and the Retired Senior Volunteer program has brought in lunches every day.