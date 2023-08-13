Those exploring the various buildings and attractions at the Clayton County Fair last weekend might well have bumped into a face familiar to many around the region — as well as to those in the highest reaches of state government.
“I’m from Clayton County, so I have been here a lot of times,” said Iowa State Representative Anne Osmundson, laughing, while speaking with the Oelwein Daily Register. “More than I can count, more than I can remember.”
Osmundson, who is a current Volga-area resident and serving her third term now representing Iowa House District 64, has enduring ties to her Clayton County, having been born in McGregor and graduated from Central High School in Elkader. Like many raised in the area, an integral part of her upbringing in northeast Iowa was her participation in the local fair.
“When I was in 4-H,” she explained, in recalling some of her memories of attending the gathering, “I showed projects here, and, just coming to the fair, enjoying the rides, the people, the food, walking through the cattle barns, all the livestock.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she added, with regard to the value of a child’s participation in 4-H, more generally. “Clayton County has a great 4-H fair, good for young people.”
As for her favorite fair fare, Osmundson indicated it had changed little over the years: “Cotton candy and corn dogs,” she said, enthusiastically.
This year, meanwhile, it was a mix of the event’s fun along with her political connections that brought her to National, she indicated.
“Right now, I have come to the fair because I’m part of the Clayton County Republicans, and I like to help in the booth and it’s just fun to talk to people,” she said.
In an effort to maximize the fun element, Osmundson said she had been on the grounds earlier in the week, as well, to meet family and experience all the 2023 fair had to offer.
“My daughter-in-law and grandkids were here,” she noted, “so we walked through the barns and took advantage of some of the rides (Friday).”
Other highlights of this year’s celebration for her included “seeing people that I haven’t seen in a while, (and) being able to visit with folks,” she said.
Looking ahead, Osmundson shared her belief in the ongoing importance and vitality of the annual Clayton County get-together, citing the commitment of local youth and the region’s agricultural heritage as the foundations of such optimism.
“It’s pretty strong in our area,” she concluded. “As long as kids are in 4-h and FFA, I think we’ll gave a strong county fair.”