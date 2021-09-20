Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

From the National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest to central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says a line of storms will move across the area, mainly from mid- afternoon through the evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, mainly between 3-9 p.m.

Locally heavy rain looks to be main threat that could produce some street flooding.

Damaging winds could occur with a few of the stronger storms.

While large hail and a tornado could occur, they do not look to be likely.

Counties in the watch include: Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette, Clayton, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore, Houston, Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

Trending Food Videos