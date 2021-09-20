A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest to central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service says a line of storms will move across the area, mainly from mid- afternoon through the evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, mainly between 3-9 p.m.
Locally heavy rain looks to be main threat that could produce some street flooding.
Damaging winds could occur with a few of the stronger storms.
While large hail and a tornado could occur, they do not look to be likely.
Counties in the watch include: Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette, Clayton, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore, Houston, Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.
A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.