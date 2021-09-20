Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.