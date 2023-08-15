A rather impromptu yard sale broke out Tuesday on 6th Ave. NE in Oelwein, not far from the corner of E. Charles Street.
The golden bargain opportunity stemmed from a parent-mandated room cleaning imposed upon sisters Aubree and Alyssa Johnson, Aubree explained to the Daily Register, which led to the unearthing of numerous pairs of shoes that, once discovered, were simply unwanted.
But shoes were not the only items the sisters found but no longer needed.
“A couple toys (as well),” Aubree Johnson said, in detailing what was for sale and how much they were asking for the goods. “We are selling the Barbies for, like, a buck, the baby doll for $2.50, and the Ariel for $2. The shoes, we are selling for like $3, and we have all the way to size 8.5 shoes. We have from size 3 to 8.5.
“This is our first time selling our shoes,” she continued. “We sold a bunch of toys and clothes before, but we’ve never sold our shoes.”
Determined not to be excluded from his sisters’ collection of footwear, their little brother, 5-year-old Easton, made his own unscheduled contribution to the enterprise.
“And my brother just wanted a pair of shoes in there,” Aubree said, in explaining how a single pair of boy’s shoes was also present.
The goal of the sale, Aubree indicated, was “just to get rid of stuff,” while the fate of that which does not sell was already determined, it appeared.
“We are probably going to take it to Goodwill,” Aubree noted, adding that they were ready to part with everything included on the sales table.
Determining the cost of each item, meanwhile, was a taxing chore, Aubree said, one with which the sisters received little support from their mother.
“It was hard,” she observed, about the process of identifying an appropriate price for each product. “We kept having to ask our mom and our mom was like, ‘I don’t know. It’s your stuff.’”
The sale, which began around 11 a.m. Tuesday, had not entertained any customers as of 3 p.m., though area bargain hunters will have another chance to visit the sale Wednesday, Aubree said, as it was expected to last until about 3 p.m. that afternoon.
At that point, a still-further reduction of prices on whatever remained was probable, she concluded.