A Smart Shopper, 12 S. Frederick Ave., has announced it will be closing at the end of the year. Owner Bonnie Schulz Bender says she has had the store for seven years and is now going to be 71 in November.
“It is time to slow down a bit. I have loved having the store and it has done well, but, when the time comes to slow down, I must do it,” Bonnie said.
Her business grew from having a garage sale (Garage Sale on Main) at 6 S. Frederick Ave. The building was owned by Spiro Anthopoulos at the time and was vacant, so it was an ideal spot for that.
“I enjoyed the excitement of greeting customers and made the choice to secure vendors to transition into a store to sell new merchandise. That store was called ‘A Thrifty Shopper’ in order to emphasize low prices for quality merchandise,” she said.
Starting out simply by making her own tables for display, Bonnie graduated to display racks when the opportunity came to get them reasonably. When the building was purchased by OCAD, she needed to make a move.
Fortunately, the former Schuchmann’s Pharmacy at 12 S. Frederick was available and it made a great opportunity to step it up a notch with her business. A new name was established and “A Smart Shopper” was developed.
“We specialized in good quality new merchandise and became a variety store to fill some of the voids Oelwein was experiencing. We also continued with a small section of used merchandise to cover all the bases. Everyone wants something different!” Bonnie said. She said the store has been a success, so it is with sadness to close it.
“I have been telling many of my regular customers to buy while you can, as I will be closing the store this year due to my age. I want to publicly say ‘Thank You’ for all the compliments I have received from customers and their expressions of sadness to lose their favorite store,” she said.
Bonnie is hoping someone will come forward and buy out her business and continue her great store. In the meantime, she will begin moving inventory with a 25-percent savings storewide, starting Saturday, Sept. 24.
“I know some merchandise will sell out fast as our prices are already lower than our competition, making some great buys with an additional 25-percent off. I also want to say ‘Thank You’ to my daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and John Ault, for all the help and support they have given in running this store. They have been great,” Bonnie said.
Although she will be leaving the retail business, Bonnie plans to continue as a local Realtor, a career she has maintained in Oelwein for several decades.