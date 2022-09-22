Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A Smart Shopper, 12 S. Frederick Ave., has announced it will be closing at the end of the year. Owner Bonnie Schulz Bender says she has had the store for seven years and is now going to be 71 in November.

“It is time to slow down a bit. I have loved having the store and it has done well, but, when the time comes to slow down, I must do it,” Bonnie said.

