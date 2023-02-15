Another strong winter storm will be moving through northeastern Iowa on Thursday, bringing with it the likelihood of accumulating snow in addition to strong winds and much colder temperatures by early Friday.
According to a National Weather Service (NWS) statement issued Wednesday, a winter weather advisory will be in place for much of Thursday for a significant portion of the region, including Buchanan County.
“A strong storm system should bring accumulating snow to portions of the outlook area,” a corresponding hazardous weather outlook indicated. “At this time, a general 3 to 7 inches of snow is likely in a band over eastern Iowa…A mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected in our southern counties.”
Further north, Clayton County was placed under a winter storm watch which extends through Thursday afternoon, with “total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible,” according to the NWS.
Neither the advisory nor the storm watch, which both began at midnight Wednesday and extend until 6 p.m. Thursday evening, included Fayette County as of Wednesday morning, though an accompanying NWS forecast map depicting anticipated snowfall placed much of the county in an area expected to receive as much as six inches by late Thursday.
Another NWS map placed the southern half of Fayette County, including Oelwein, in the area most likely to be hit by the heaviest snow band.
As with last week’s Thursday’s storm, however, the location of the heaviest snow “is not certain,” while “snowfall amounts will vary significantly over short distances,” the NWS further reported.
Due to strong winds, “blowing, drifting snow in open areas” is also in the forecast.
Following the storm, meanwhile, “much colder weather is expected Thursday night through Friday night. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero are possible,” the initial weather statement concluded.