Fidelity Bank & Trust recently contributed $100,000 to the Oelwein Event Corporation for their venue project, the Oelwein Event and Conference Center (OECC).
The project renovations are currently underway at the historic building, located at 137 S. Frederick, which was the original home of Allen Motors and Oelwein Implement Company.
The OECC is projected to be complete by early 2024 and will be the largest event center in the area with seating for up to 682 guests.
“As Your Hometown Bank, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us achieve success,” said Jon King, Vice President at Fidelity Bank & Trust. “Not only will the project have a strong economic impact, it will provide enhanced quality of life for generations to come.
“We are honored to make this investment in Oelwein and to contribute to growth in the community,” added King.
The Oelwein Event and Conference Center will be ideal for weddings, corporate meetings or private events. The 21,000-square-foot venue will offer a spacious open floor plan with 13’ ceilings, a ballroom on both levels, two full-service bars and a prep kitchen.
With an industrial yet modern feel, the multi-use facility will also offer rooftop patio seating for 50 people.
For more information about the project, visit ‘Oelwein Event Center’ on Facebook.