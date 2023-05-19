Owner Kelli Christensen cuts the ribbon Monday with OCAD’s Ambassadors. From left, Darin Christensen, Kelli’s husband; Carol Tousley, Positively Oelwein; Deb Howard, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development executive director; Breanna (Christensen) Hartsock, daughter; Mary Gaffney, employee; Barb Christensen, Kelli’s mom-in-law; Carolyn Spence, OCAD; Kelli; Janet Hofmeyer, Positively Oelwein; Riley Magner, employee; and Tyler Christensen, son. The Sugar Shack will keep the self-titled Facebook page updated such as with new offerings and specials. Phone inquiries can be made to 319-283-9330.