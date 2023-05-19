230516_ol_news_sugar_shack-img1

Owner Kelli Christensen cuts the ribbon Monday with OCAD’s Ambassadors. From left, Darin Christensen, Kelli’s husband; Carol Tousley, Positively Oelwein; Deb Howard, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development executive director; Breanna (Christensen) Hartsock, daughter; Mary Gaffney, employee; Barb Christensen, Kelli’s mom-in-law; Carolyn Spence, OCAD; Kelli; Janet Hofmeyer, Positively Oelwein; Riley Magner, employee; and Tyler Christensen, son. The Sugar Shack will keep the self-titled Facebook page updated such as with new offerings and specials. Phone inquiries can be made to 319-283-9330.

 Mira Schmitt-Cash | Oelwein Daily Register photos

Owner Kelli Christensen cut the ribbon Monday with the Chamber and Area Development’s Ambassadors for the 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 opening of downtown’s latest eatery, a bakery termed The Sugar Shack, at 2 S. Frederick Ave., as family, friends and workers looked on.

Repairs done by Christensen Construction, Kelli’s husband Darin’s business, and other updates have taken about three months.

“Couldn’t have done it without these guys,” Kelli said, indicating those gathered.

Offerings will include cakes, cookies, doughnuts and more. Temporary hours the first week or two will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Although not available right away, lunch specials will be coming soon. They also stock novelty items.

“We are excited and looking forward to serving the community,” Kelli said.