Owner Kelli Christensen cut the ribbon Monday with the Chamber and Area Development’s Ambassadors for the 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 opening of downtown’s latest eatery, a bakery termed The Sugar Shack, at 2 S. Frederick Ave., as family, friends and workers looked on.
Repairs done by Christensen Construction, Kelli’s husband Darin’s business, and other updates have taken about three months.
“Couldn’t have done it without these guys,” Kelli said, indicating those gathered.
Offerings will include cakes, cookies, doughnuts and more. Temporary hours the first week or two will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Although not available right away, lunch specials will be coming soon. They also stock novelty items.
“We are excited and looking forward to serving the community,” Kelli said.