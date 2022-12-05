Campanilismo, (stay with me on this please) an Italian word that loosely translated means “pride of your hometown.” It derives from campanile (bell tower) and the word indicates how each villager was proud of their own village’s bell tower. An ‘ours is better than yours’ mentality. But let’s set aside that negative connotation for a bit and concentrate on the pride of your village, or community for this article.
This season we see many people, corporations and perfect strangers sharing their wealth with others in their community. The Oelwein American Legion, as with many organizations, has been working tirelessly through the year to get help to those families who find themselves in need.
The Oelwein Legion Post has been in a very enviable position over the last few years. Post 9 has been receiving a generous stipend from the Micheal Berger Trust Fund. For the most part, this is money that has no strings attached. But in the spirit of Micheal’s wishes, through his estate trustee, this money is targeted for veterans and in general, Micheal’s boyhood community.
Micheal T. Berger was the son of Mike and Marion Berger who at one time owned and operated Berger’s Tap in downtown Oelwein. Few Oelwein citizens will remember this cozy watering hole, but it was a tavern with a “Cheers” atmosphere, everybody knew your name.
Micheal graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959. He then attended Loras College in Dubuque, later transferring to the University of Iowa. He graduated with the class of 1963 with a BBA in Marketing. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1963 – 1967. During that time, he was assigned to the Chief of Staff’s office in Washington, D.C. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Micheal was employed in marketing and promotions with Pepsi Cola in Florida for 22 years.
Micheal traveled the world and in his spare time served his fellow man. He established an AIDS hospice unit, built an Adoration Chapel, and often fed the homeless. He passed away in 2017 with his funeral at his home parish, Sacred Heart Church of Oelwein. Micheal is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery but even in his death, his legacy of giving and generosity continues.
The following stories are a direct result of Micheal T. Berger’s love for his community, allowing the Oelwein American Legion, in this case, to be the vehicle of his continued financial support for a town he loved very much.
This is a story of Micheal Berger’s “campanilismo.”
Volunteers at the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard received a donation from the American Legion Post Nine presented by Cmdr. Russ Turner. Meyer said the donation allows them to purchase commodities from local stores like Fareway and Dollar Fresh. The Cupboard is open for food distributions to those in need on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
For more than 30 years, this Friends of MercyOne Oelwein fundraiser allows community members to honor or remember their loved ones at Christmastime. By purchasing a red, white or gold star persons can recognize those they cherish: family members, individuals, and friends. Remembrances may be made as a thank you, a get well wish, as a gesture of friendship or appreciation.
MercyOne Hospital volunteer Barbara Ferrari received a donation from long time Legion member Paul Ryan for the 2022 Lovelights project. Ferrari suggested this year’s donations will be used for a scholarship of an Oelwein senior in the spring.
On the recent cold Saturday morning, Legion Board member Charlie Kimball and his wife Mary Lou, Auxiliary Vice President, presented a check to Salvation Army volunteer Steve Bunn of Oelwein. Steve has been teaching for over 25 years and a kettle volunteer for 15 years. Bunn says, “I especially enjoy seeing the joy on people’s faces as they give. I hear stories now and then how the Salvation Army came to the aid of other family members in a real time of need. That alone gives me a warm feeling ringing this bell, even on a cold day like today.”
Past Legion Commander Jake Blitsch offered Plentiful Pantry Board member Ashley Kunkle-Ehn a donation through the American Legion’s Berger fund.
Ashley says their food distribution sources come from the NE Iowa Food Bank and they also do “food rescue” from Kwik Star, Dollar Fresh and Fareway.
“We’ve had community groups and individuals donate money and food also. It’s really a community effort. We are certified so we can receive food items pulled from the stores shelves that have passed the ‘sell date’ but far from expiration date. We served over 16,000 pounds of food last month. The food we receive doesn’t stay here very long. After we get it, it’s gone. We are never close to having any food go past the safe date,” Ashley said.