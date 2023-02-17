A leak from the Supreme Court is similar to the old man standing on the street corner.
A passer-by asked him what he was doing.
The man said he was looking for his watch. Where did you lose it, he inquired.
Across the street in the bushes, but the light is better here, the man replied!
The FBI is one of the best investigative agencies in the world, with every modern tool known to man. However, instead of using them, the recent leak investigation was turned over to rent-a-cops that provide security for the Court.
After talking to some ninety court personnel, including pages, apprentices, janitors, secretaries, food vendors, and Uber drivers (everyone who should not have access to major rulings), they found nothing. The judges apparently were not interviewed. Their ethics oath should supersede any interview.
Oh, I forgot. They are not required to take an oath of ethics! Does that make them unethical?
The next step was to get someone with a fairly good reputation (Bill Barr no longer qualified and was working on a book) to assure the public that it is impossible to find the leak! Nothing to see here.
The attention of the American public is the same as a dung beetle’s—3 to 4 weeks. Besides, who cares if our highest court is not held to the same standards that are required of other public servants?
John Roete
Oelwein