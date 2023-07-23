On alternating Fridays at the Oelwein Farmers Market, fresh breads like sourdough and other savory and sweet baked goods are available from Matty Jay’s Breads.
The bakery is run by husband-and-wife team Matt and Liz Janaszak from their home at 321 Eighth Ave. SW in Oelwein. They also accept direct orders by phone and social media.
Matt has long been a regular baker. The idea to open a business developed during the pandemic to fortify their household earnings, which is mostly Matt’s, said Liz, who provides seasonal in-home daycare. They have four children, now ranging in age from 2-8.
“Matt would bake almost every weekend and was told many times by several friends that they would buy baked goods from him. Then Covid hit, and Matt’s hours got cut. We wanted to supplement our income. So we decided to try selling breads,” Liz said.
They started the business in May 2021, offering a variety of fresh artisan breads including sourdough, bagels, croissants, cinnamon rolls, twists, pretzels and rolls, with some styles in savory as well as sweet varieties.
Bread is offered at other local businesses, although it is not believed to be their majority revenue.
This makes Matty Jay’s Breads the first bakery-focused business known at the time of writing to have started in Oelwein since The Hub City Bakery closed in January 2009.
Savory pairings include bagels in pizza, jalapeño cheddar and everything varieties. Examples of non-fruit pastries, another novelty in the area, include a chocolate hazelnut Danish and a pumpkin twist. A menu is available at: www.facebook.com/MattyJaysBreads/menu.
“Matty Jay” is Matt’s high school nickname derived from his first name and last initial.
“A lot of people can’t say Janaszak,” Liz said.
As of a June 12 interview, Matt works at Fareway Meat & Grocery where he’s training for a non-transfer assistant manager position, and also at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Matty Jay’s Breads has been fortunate, benefiting from a healthy customer demand so far, and they have been able to give back where there’s a need, according to Liz.
They have held two fundraisers in the last two years. They raised more than $1,000 for Ukrainian refugees in April 2022. Last February, a Mattie Jay’s fundraiser benefited the Oelwein school lunch program.
“It’s fun for us,” Liz said. “It’s a way to bring in a little extra for our family and also a way that we can give back to this community.”
Of business, “We normally sell out at the (Oelwein) Farmers Market and have orders almost every week,” Liz said. They deliver on set days to the Oelwein, Hazleton, Independence, Jesup, Sumner and Fayette areas.
They will consider custom order requests “to a point,” for instance, if they are fulfillable with existing ingredients, per Liz.
“We can normally make small changes to our items. We have a customer who loves our focaccia loaf and our jalapeño cheddar bagels and asked if we could make a jalapeño cheddar focaccia. Since we had the ingredients and it was an easy thing to do, we were able to do it. So things like that,” Liz said.
Cottage food law, along with proper labeling, allows for the sale of these type of foods that don’t have to be kept hot or cold directly to customers, and at farmers markets, per Department of Inspections and Appeals guidelines, as Liz indicated.
To support Matt’s baking, Liz handles the communications, manages the eponymous Facebook page, Matty Jay’s Breads, and staffs the Oelwein Farmers Market booth on alternating Fridays, from 8-11 a.m. Liz said customers can call her cellphone, 319-415-4535.