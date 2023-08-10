Given the prevalence and frequency of Oelwein city vehicles traveling along its downtown streets, trucks reflecting another town’s jurisdiction—even a nearby one—are often easy to spot.
Such was the case Thursday morning when a red City of Maynard truck parked along N. Frederick Ave., right across from Ace Hardware, where the vehicle’s driver, Dan Howard, was making a small but significant purchase for the good of his town.
“It’s (white) spray paint to do the school crossings on Main Street,” explained Howard, who indicated he has worked for that city for five years and now serves as its superintendent. “School starts the 23rd, so it’s got to be done before then.”
That task, which Howard noted he, himself, would complete with the assistance of Bill Kime, is among the city’s routine tasks, and does not reflect anything extraordinary or unusual, he said.
“It’s just something we’ve got to do every year before school starts,” he described.
As for his general reliance on Oelwein’s retailers to fulfill his varied supply needs, Howard indicated that such is substantial, noting that both Ace and Norby’s are periodic stops for him.
“Usually, once every couple weeks, for sure,” he said, in specifying the frequency of his stops at those Oelwein locations. “We go to the Fayette Lumber Yard in Fayette (as well). Other than that, these guys all (give) me what I need, between Norby’s, here (Ace), and Fayette.”
Aside from performing routine maintenance in preparation for school’s beginning, Howard said that no special or remarkable projects are in the offing through his office in Maynard, as the government’s daily tasks and operations, instead, comprise his current focus.
“Just keeping things going,” he concluded.