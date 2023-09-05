The hundreds attending the recent Hawkeye Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s omelet breakfast fundraiser were greeted by an especially friendly and familiar face as they entered the city’s landmark community hall, as Katie Herman, the reigning 2023 Miss Hawkeye, was seated in a place of unmistakable prominence near the entryway.
“I sit here and am on the watch so people are putting $10 in for the free will donation,” Herman told the Daily Register, in describing her role in the event, which she was executing as part of her newly-earned responsibilities.
Though this marked her first year attending the semi-annual fundraiser in an official capacity, it was not, however, the first time she had patronized the event, she explained.
“I’ve been here before I was Miss Hawkeye,” she said, noting that she was no stranger to supporting the local emergency responders. “My family would come to this event a lot.”
Back then, she acknowledged, her intent was largely “to get a free meal out of it,” though, as the years have progressed, the overwhelming appeal of turning out for that excellent fare has now been joined by the importance of supporting the local fire department, which plays an indispensable role in ensuring the life and safety of the community.
As for her role greeting visitors during this year’s gathering, it allowed her a prime position from which to discern both the number of people coming through the doors as well as the financial generosity of those same patrons, which was visible in the number of times the basket holding the monetary donations had been filled up.
“There have been three refills,” Herman indicated, with the event nary half complete. “They’ve had to dump it like three times, and it’s been moving a lot.”
The visage of such an accumulation of support for the local first responders was a pleasing sight to behold, Herman said, given the significance of what they provide local residents and how those collected funds will be spent.
“I think it’s important for the fire department,” Herman noted, of the crucial nature of the donations being gathered, “so that they can get the outfits they need and help raise money for the fire department that they have down there that they just built. It is pretty important.”
Given her station at the front, meanwhile, no one was in a better position to read the mood of the room than Herman, as well, who reported that those in attendance were almost universally pleased with their decision to drop by.
“Everybody’s been happy about it,” she observed, of those who made the choice to stop in for breakfast. “Everybody’s been joyful. I’m happy, too. I’m happy to help however I can.”
Her role as the veritable face of the fundraiser, meanwhile, stood as one of the first official town events in her prestigious new role, Herman indicated, having thus far completed just one prior.
“I’ve had another,” she said, of those official duties. “It was for Lion’s Club, and we were in the park, across the street. We served hot dogs, and I helped with lemonade and water and all that good stuff, so this is my second event as Miss Hawkeye.”
“It is a lot of fun,” she concluded.