Over spring and summer sessions, Oelwein Middle School students have been learning to garden in the FFA high tunnel while helping the food-insecure, thanks in part to the work of Will Ehn, who recently completed fifth grade.
Come harvest time, the yields are promised to the Plentiful Pantry and Community Kitchen Cupboard.
The Growing Together mini-grant will create a new donation garden in Oelwein serving up produce for the Plentiful Pantry and Community Kitchen Cupboard, along with nutrition education through Iowa State Extension’s USDA SNAP-Education program, per Fayette County Extension office manager Deb Kahler.
Amid record-setting food pantry usage statewide, Iowa State Extension offices are administering funding for 30 projects through these mini-grants, including in Fayette County, through the Oelwein plot and expanding the operation in West Union for Open Hands Food Pantry.
Its goal is increasing food security and access to healthy food and nutrition education. Over the past seven years in Iowa, the mini-grants have resulted in fruit and vegetable donations of almost 650,000 pounds.
Will started his first garden in fourth grade. He knew Wings Park Elementary had a garden, and that Oelwein High School had the test plot and the greenhouse.
He learned from his mom, Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, a co-founding volunteer of the Plentiful Pantry, that Extension was seeking a spot for a community garden.
“I figured that the middle school would maybe want to help with a garden,” Will said.
“I want to start a community garden at the middle school and maybe a greenhouse,” Will wrote to Kahler last fall, noting the elementary garden “doesn’t produce enough food.”
Will presented his idea to the student council and wanted to involve the FFA along with other middle school and high school students. Ehn family members met with Kahler to get details, Will’s dad, Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn, said.
Fayette County Extension had been awarded the mini-grant last year in West Union for the community garden there, Kahler said.
The Plentiful Pantry has stayed busy since opening at 26 W. Charles St. last September. It was co-founded by Kunkle-Ehn and Mark Levin along with a board after they learned that many Oelwein residents were overflowing to food banks in nearby towns.
The format that lets customers shop for their own food has been popular as volunteers have been checking out 13,000 to 17,000 pounds of groceries per month.
Per the latest data from Feeding America, a BBB-accredited Chicago-based charity that maps statistics about the food gap, in 2020, some 9.3% of Fayette County citizens — 1,830 residents — were estimated to be food insecure, with more than two-thirds of these falling below the SNAP threshold of 160% of poverty level.
“Because of the new pantry, we were approached by the school with the chance to partner with them,” Kahler said. “To see if we were interested in starting a donation garden.”
Produce from the garden will be shared between the Plentiful Pantry and the Community Kitchen Cupboard, which both have volunteers assisting the students. The grant also required having “Extension and Master Gardeners and friends” involved, Kahler said.
Food pantry workers on May 16 included, from the Kitchen Cupboard, Rosetta Anderson, Elaine Schultz and Mary Kalb, and from Plentiful Pantry, Will and Josh Ehn. Kalb is doing double-duty as she’s grouped with “Master Gardeners and friends,” per Kahler. From the middle school, secretary Sara Goeller and special education teacher Tina VanDenHul assisted that day, in addition to Superintendent Ehn.
VanDenHul said bringing her students to the garden meshes with lessons they were learning in class, like the plant life cycle, how food is grown, and how to eat healthy.
“You do not have to be or become a Master Gardener to participate in this effort to care for the Oelwein Community,” Kahler said.
Fifth-grader Nora Scheel said the project in the high tunnel was her first time gardening. She learned how deep to dig a hole for a seed and how to cage tomatoes in black drain tile segments.
The drain tile segments keep the tomatoes safe from small animals like rabbits, Scheel said.
They also absorb the sun so the plants grow faster, fifth-grader Mattie Rechkemmer said.
The gardeners placed hog wire arches over the tomatoes to provide a place to tie the plants as they grow taller, CKC volunteer Rosetta Anderson explained.
The next steps after May 16 were cutting more tube for the tomatoes and bringing mulch, Will Ehn said.
With the project, Will indicated he was having fun while “helping the community,” and agreed it provides a chance to be outdoors.
Middle school students who missed the summer school gardening class will have the option to help with the garden next fall.
If anyone is interested in adding an extra row to their garden and donating any excess produce to the pantry, check with the pantry for details.
“We’ll do some training for people who are volunteering in the garden,” Kahler said. “We’ll always be looking for people to help harvesting and weeding.”
The learning will extend to pantry-eligible persons at both pantries in the community. Classes set in a mobile teaching kitchen will demonstrate ways to use the produce they receive “at both pantries,” Kahler said.
This is a product of a Fayette County Extension partnership with the Healthy Fayette County Coalition. Extension staff serve on the Coalition alongside representatives of organizations like the local hospitals and Local Public Health. Goals of the coalition are nutrition, mental health, and prevention.
A women’s church group donated funds to purchase the plants, pots and soil Kahler will be giving to both Oelwein food pantries and one in Oran. The church group is “Cluster B,” a division of the Northeast Iowa Synodical Women.
Remember the food insecurity data from Fayette County? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food and nutrition insecurity doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of food. It can also mean not getting the healthiest kind of food. Nutritious foods may be hard to find in some areas or too expensive for many to afford.
Food insecurity is seen among many people who live with health conditions like diabetes, per CDC.
There are several opportunities for the garden to fit in the middle school programs and curriculum, Josh Ehn said.
“Bottom line is the middle school will get an opportunity to learn and be involved in gardening and the customers of the Plentiful Pantry (and Kitchen Cupboard) get to benefit,” Josh Ehn said.
For more details about the program or if interested in volunteering, contact Deb Kahler, Fayette County Extension at 563-425-3331.