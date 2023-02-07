Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Those who think I write too often about abortion tend to think women should have access to the procedure with relatively few limitations, and that my continued harping on the essential inhumanity of the act is just wrong, self-defeating, offensive and my favorite recent critique, “misogynistic.”

I might even concede I spend far too much time focusing on this violation of the right to life when there is so much else going on around the world: war, famine, women being murdered for unfortunate wardrobe mistakes, child abuse, genocide and such.

Tags

Trending Food Videos