Ballot mailing, in-person voting starts Oct. 19

Iowans can begin requesting absentee ballots for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election. County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that request them starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in person for the upcoming general election.

