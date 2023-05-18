Following an early morning semi accident, a portion of Highway 20 near Independence was closed for more than three hours Thursday before reopening.
According to a press release, at 3:10 a.m., Independence Fire responded to a report of an injury accident involving a semi-truck, located on Highway 20, near mile marker 255. Upon their arrival, crews discovered the disabled semi was obstructing the entirety of the westbound lane on the Wapsipinicon River bridge.
The truck, which was hauling hazardous material in its trailer, was leaking both fuel and oil, the release explained, requiring that “Linn County Haz Mat” be “contacted and briefed of the situation.”
Though the cause of the accident was not specified, the truck received “heavy front end damage,” the release reported.
Having sustained only minor injuries, the truck’s driver was treated and released at the scene. A portion of Highway 20, meanwhile, was closed for more than three hours while first responders conducted their work.
In meeting the emergency, Independence Fire was assisted by AMR Buchanan County, Buchanan County Emergency Management, the Winthrop Fire Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Independence Police and Tegler’s Towing.