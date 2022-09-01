Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Double mug shot

Whitney McGrane, at left, and Josie Jacobs.

 Fayette County Sheriff's Office

One of two women charged in a July burglary of an Oelwein apartment posted a meme on social media about “being busy stealing tonight,” according to court documents.

Josie Jo Jacobs, 24, of Evansdale, and Whitney Michele McGrane, 29, of Waterloo, are both charged with the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft following a July 12 incident.

