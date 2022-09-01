One of two women charged in a July burglary of an Oelwein apartment posted a meme on social media about “being busy stealing tonight,” according to court documents.
Josie Jo Jacobs, 24, of Evansdale, and Whitney Michele McGrane, 29, of Waterloo, are both charged with the Class D felonies of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft following a July 12 incident.
Both have pleaded innocent. A jury trial for Jacobs is scheduled to begin Jan. 11. One for McGrane is set for Nov. 9.
According to criminal complaints filed July 15 by Oelwein Police, at about 11 p.m., July 12, an officer was dispatched to Buffalo Run Apartments, 410 13th Ave. NW, regarding a possible burglary about 10 minutes earlier. A tenant had noticed the patio glass door was open to the apartment of a friend who had gone camping. The tenant called her friend about it, who then came home to find her apartment disheveled and items taken.
At the officer’s request, the alleged victim inventoried what was missing, which totaled $1,805 in value.
The alleged victim also told the officer that she had an active friendship with Jacobs and McGrane, both of whom had been to her apartment, and that McGrane had contacted her through Snapchat, asking if she was still camping, where she was camping, and when she planned on coming back home.
McGrane at some point posted a meme on her Facebook profile that said “being busy stealing tonight,” the complaints say.
Security footage from the apartment complex showed a vehicle pulling in to the parking area directly in front of the apartment, remaining for about 30 minutes and then leaving and returning. Two passengers — one being Jacobs and the other unidentifiable — had exited the vehicle, the complaints say, and when they returned, one was carrying a box/tote.
McGrane, identified through the officer’s investigation as the driver, did not leave the car.
An investigation into the unidentified party is ongoing.