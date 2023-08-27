Several new educators are arriving to the Oelwein School District this fall, or working remotely with Oelwein Online, and many familiar faces are returning, including a new Oelwein Middle School principal and local native previously at Wapsie Valley. The fall crop of new-ish instructors ranges in experience from veteran educators and past administrators to first-year teachers. Some new teachers have worked in support roles in the classroom, whereas others are concluding student-teaching.
Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley remarked on the amount of seasoned educators joining the district staff.
“This is probably the most veteran group I’ve seen in my time here,” said Hadley, who began with the district July 1, 2020. “They bring a wide variety of experiences and skills from other places; we’re excited to implement them here in Oelwein.
“We’ve also hired several spouses and family groups, and any time we can connect families into our community, I think it just goes from good to great, so I’m excited to see what this group will bring and how they grow and continue to help our students here at Oelwein.”
Jayme Hurley
Previously an elementary principal at Wapsie Valley, Jayme Hurley rejoins his home district this fall as Oelwein Middle School principal.
Hurley, an Oelwein High School graduate, has lived and taught in the Independence School District for the majority of his career, per archives. Prior to joining Wapsie Valley two years ago, Hurley was a grades 7-12 principal in the Manson Northwest Webster Schools.
Prior OMS Principal Jennykaye Hampton announced her resignation at the July 17 school board meeting, noting she had found a job closer to home.
“Sometimes, when the door closes, your immediate reaction is to be disappointed and unsure about the future, but it always seems another one will open. And the serendipity of being able to bring Jayme on board has been wonderful,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Jason Yessak
Jason Yessak is resuming teaching, this time in middle school special education, with the Oelwein School District after a couple of years off. Previously, he had taught third grade and has continued coaching high school girls basketball. Yessak has spent time as an administrator and teacher in Starmont, Dunkerton, Keokuk, and Iowa School for the Blind. His wife Anita teaches prekindergarten at Little Husky Learning Center.
Jay Hopfensperger
Jay joins the district’s Oelwein Online school from Wisconsin.
“We have a new math teacher that has a Wisconsin zip code and Iowa teaching license. He lives four hours away,” Ehn told the school board Monday, Aug. 21.
Hopfensperger has taught virtually for 10 years, and has been a math teacher for over 30.
Edgenuity, a company with which the Oelwein Online program has partnered, is among Hopfensperger’s past employers.
Brenna Boland
Boland will be teaching at Oelwein Middle School as a first-year art teacher. A recent University of Northern Iowa graduate, Brenna has experience at the Dike, Waverly and Waterloo school systems. She additionally has vast experience running an escape room.
Kristen Reinking
Kristen Reinking will be teaching middle school special education. She joins the district after more than a decade of working with special education students at Fayette Elementary School. This will be the first teacher assignment for Kristen, a rural Oelwein resident.
Ehn expressed friendly rivalry with the neighboring district while welcoming her.
“It’s good to have taken her from North Fayette Valley. We are glad she is home!” Ehn said.
Morgan Clements
Morgan Clements taught Oelwein Middle School science classes for the school district during second semester last year.
“She was instantly a favorite among the students at OMS. We are glad she is back for her first official year,” Ehn said.
Jacob Potter
Jacob Potter is joining his spouse, Mrs. Kate Potter, as a social studies teacher in the district. Jacob has been teaching for the past few years in the Burlington and the Waterloo school districts. He has a vast background working with after-school programs, per Ehn. Jacob Potter is a UNI graduate.
Josh Schunk
Josh Schunk is well known in Oelwein as the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church. He has recently been hired by Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates to run the iJAG program approved over the summer for Oelwein High School.
Schunk has spent the last few years engaging in education as a nearly full-time substitute teacher.
“He has been dynamic in connecting with all of our students of different ages and backgrounds. He will be great leading this new adventure,” Ehn said.
Lindsey Sorensen
Lindsey Sorensen will be teaching middle school English language arts. She has recently been teaching at Postville and served as a school counselor for MFL-MarMac. She is joining her husband Brock Sorensen as an Oelwein School District employee.
Cassidy Reicks
Cassidy will be teaching third grade for the Oelwein School District. She has six years of teaching experience at BCLUW School District and is an Iowa State graduate. She’s coming to Oelwein to get closer to her hometown school district of South Winneshiek.
She and her husband Louis have two young children joining the district at Little Husky Child Care.
Louis Reicks
Louis Reicks will be teaching social studies and special education at Oelwein High School. He is a Turkey Valley and Iowa State alumnus. He is also joining the Huskies after being at BCLUW and looking to get closer to home. Louis is married to Cassidy and “also has two kids,” Ehn elaborated.
Zachary Miller
Zach Miller will be teaching band at Oelwein Middle School with the recent move of former beginning band teacher Melissa Franzen to school librarian. Miller is a Muscatine native and comes to Oelwein through the UNI music program.
Having completed his student teaching at Cedar Falls last fall, Miller was a long-term substitute last year, before becoming a full time teacher for Oelwein this year.