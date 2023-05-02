Editor’s note: this is the conclusion of a two-part report on significant 2023-24 fee changes recently established by Oelwein’s School Board.
At the April 17 meeting, Oelwein School District Superintendent Josh Ehn referenced previous conversations around preschool funding and recommended removing its reduced-cost preschool.
“We do have reduced cost preschool, and so we are recommending, with our negative balances, trying to shore that up,” Ehn explained.
“So we removed the reduced price there and just went with a cost we felt was adequately represented by what childcare costs would be … for that same period of time, to help cover our costs,” Ehn said.
Along with the preschool fee changes, the board also approved increasing the full-day 4-year-old preschool rate to $238 a month, up $46 from the $192 which was approved May 16, 2022, according to board minutes.
The 4-year-old full-day preschool fee, per board documents, is based on a rate of $4.15 an hour times three hours a day times four days a week times four weeks a month.
This is intended to match the going half-day childcare rate for the district’s self-funded portion of preschool.
After the presentation, board member Joni TeBockhorst asked, “(For) preschool, are some of them getting help with their childcare too?”
“There’s some BDF grants that are available that we are able to help with, the state can provide,” Ehn said.
“The trick is, most of them may qualify for Head Start, and Head Start has always been willing to expand programming, but if they don’t get signed up in time, the seats get full at Head Start, and we end up taking them on, and there’s that challenge there,” Ehn said.
“So we will educate them for a half-day for free for preschool; they just don’t get the full day. That’s what the state provides. For four days (a week). It’s still a good deal,” Ehn said.
Ehn said he didn’t think raising the rates would hurt the numbers for preschool and asked Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness if he thought it would.
“No, I don’t think so,” McGuinness said. “A lot of families appreciate the all day because they know their kids are socializing with other kids their own age, getting a good quality education throughout the day, and it’s kind of offsetting sending them to daycare for the afternoon.”
“You’re sending them to daycare, essentially at the same cost, and getting a highly qualified, highly paid staff member to care for them,” Ehn said.
ACTIVITY PASSES
Activity passes were another topic Ehn highlighted during discussion of fees.
“We tried to keep our student activity passes low, and then we took a look at our conference. The lowest conference family pass at any other district in our conference is $200. Some are $300. Ours was $120 before,” Ehn said.
“Our activities budget has been hurting. Trying to put a little bit of a shot in the arm to help those.
“Thought it would be too large of a leap to go all the way to $200 in one year, so our recommendation is to go to $175 for a family pass,” Ehn said.
“(We) did some math … in terms of what’s the right deal to get people to buy a pass rather than just pay for going to games,” Ehn said.
Ehn listed the approximate increase amounts.
According to Ehn, activity pass rates for an adult single rose $20 to $80. The North Iowa Cedar League conference average is $82.31. The family pass rose about $50 to $175. The conference median of schools that offer a family pass is $225. The 55 and over rate rose $10 to $60 and was changed by a successful Bob Kalb motion to the 65 and over rate. The range for conference schools that charge senior citizens was $40 – $80; the median of these is $50. The student rate rose $10 to $25. This matches the next-lowest, Dike-New Hartford. The conference average is $46.92.
In board comments, Bob Kalb asked why the age 55 activity pass rate exits, noting folks have more disposable income at that age to buy a pass.
According to minutes of the May 16, 2022, board meeting, “Activities passes added a single 55 and up price of $50.”
Kalb moved to raise the senior pass age to 60.
Board member Joe Bahe asked whether seniors need a special rate, “60 or older.”
“Schools are going to single passes, no families, no seniors, one rate per human, no questions asked,” Ehn said.
“I like people in the stands,” TeBockhorst said.
Bahe asked if she thought raising the rate would affect the attendance.
Bahe advocated to remove the senior pass option, but procedurally the board could not with Kalb’s motion on the floor.
Asked about pushback for $80 for adult by Ehn, Activities Director Jamie Jacobs said, “If we publish what other schools in our conference are doing next to this, people will complain about it no matter what, ‘Ice cream is always too cold for some people.’ But we are by far the cheapest in our conference. It’s part of inflation and the time we live in. We have to keep up.
“If we want to keep giving our kids the best opportunities we can, this is one of the only revenue streams our activities fund gets, so we need to help it the best way we can,” Jacobs said. “I would defend it if the board voted on this today, and I will make sure (incoming AD) Derek understands that as well.”
Middle School Principal Jennykaye Hampton added, “The older population, I think it’s bad optics. Unless you’re going to publish what everybody else is doing.”
Jacobs said the Oelwein lifetime passes that board member Erin Ryan asked about are still honored and when she has worked at games, she saw one or two a game.
Kalb amended his motion to increase the senior pass age to 65 years and leave it at $60. Approval of the fees and increasing the senior pass age to 65 passed 6-1, with Joe Bahe voting no.
SCHOOL LUNCH
School lunch prices will be $3.25 a meal, (reduced lunch $0.40, adult lunch $4.85) with breakfast at $2.15, (reduced breakfast $0.30). Milk prices rose to $0.50.
Lunch prices are set at higher levels of government.
CONCLUSION
“We have not taken an aggressive swing at fees in my time here; this is the most aggressive we’ve been. We still think that they’re pretty fair in comparison to what other districts are doing,” Ehn concluded.