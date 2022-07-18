Oelwein Community Schools has chosen Waterloo educator Connie Adams as principal of its online school, O2.
Her contract was on the Oelwein School Board agenda Monday night.
As principal of “O2,” Adams will also head O2’s reimagined alternative school program, Odyssey.
Adams comes to the Oelwein Schools by way of the Waterloo Community School District. She brings 24 years of teaching experience — 13 years at the elementary and 11 at the middle school level.
“I’ve taught in mostly high needs, low socioeconomic backgrounds with students from very diverse backgrounds,” Adams wrote in remarks prepared for Monday’s board meeting.
“I am very excited to get going on the O2 program as well the Odyssey program,” she said.
She has started meeting with staff on a one-to-one basis.
“It’s giving me a chance to get to know them individually and to see what they need from me to help them to support our kids,” she said.
“Parkside is starting to take shape,” she writes of the new Odyssey attendance center. “Every day more and more is being pulled together.“
The Oelwein School District offered Adams a starting salary of $90,000 a year, plus $5,000 to buy out the release of her Waterloo contract.
On May 16, Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn introduced bringing the alternative school back in-district as Odyssey, leveraging the online school for general education. The School Board approved.
Odyssey will first serve grades 5-8, the demographic where the most students would qualify for such a program now, Ehn told the board in May, stating hopes to expand this program to grades 5-12.