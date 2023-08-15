Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on Oelwein’s recent Italian Heritage celebration.
Saturday’s celebration of Italian Heritage Day in Oelwein marked the latest in a decades-long tradition that began in earnest during the 1950s thanks to a relatively small cohort of local ethnic families—and perhaps a backyard card game, as well.
“I was told it started in Napolis’ backyard,” explained Oelwein’s Anthony Ricchio, whose grandfather Dominic Pirillo is thought to be the founder of the gathering. “They were playing cards. It started as a card game, and there were just a few that got together, and it kind of started from there.”
Regarding the event’s more formal history, Ricchio remembered how it grew from those humble origins into something much larger and more meaningful.
“There were (several) families that actually started the Italian Heritage,” he continued, “the Napolis, Grecos, Leos,
Pirillos. My Grandpa Dom was the one that kind of spearheaded the whole thing to get it going. I think it started out, just hearing from elders, in like a backyard years ago, on the west side of Oelwein, and from there it congregated out here as a potluck. It was a free gathering, like a one day, then a two-day thing. Then it really took off in the 1980s.
“My brother TJ, we’d all come out here, because we grew up with it,” Ricchio added, in describing his own beginnings with the event. “We were forced to come, but it wasn’t like we were forced; we looked forward to it. It was kind of like, before school started, this was the event where we could see everybody.”
Given his intimate family connections, then, Ricchio soon became a regular participant in the city’s Italian Heritage celebration, experiences that left him with enduring memories, he said, of both the cooperative nature of Oelwein’s Italian community and all the fun the event occasioned, including through bocce.
“I remember coming out here growing up, when my grandpa was spearheading it,” Ricchio detailed, “and then, of course, we had Nick Leo, who did all the Italian sausage sandwiches, and made the bread. Everybody pulled together to make this event successful. There was, like, over 300 people over here on a Saturday and Sunday. The bocce ball tournament used to be really big, too. It used to go into a second day, because they would shut it off at 3 p.m. so you could go to mass, and then we would go to the Sportsman’s Club for supper at night. There would be like 300 people out there, also. So, it was a really good time growing up back then.”
The bocce tournament, which then regularly drew as many as 30 competing teams, was not the only game enjoyed by those at the celebration, however, as the high-quality volleyball venue at Red Gate Park was also an attraction for patrons.
“There used to be five or six teams playing at any given time that we had it,” Ricchio recalled, of the volleyball games that occurred during Italian Heritage Day. “I remember playing in it, too. You’d pay $5 to get into it, and then, there would be like six teams playing in it and it would be an all-day deal. When the ones weren’t playing volleyball, they could go and play bocce, and when they were done there, they could go back and play volleyball. And then we had horseshoes, too. There was always something to do out here back then.”
In addition to sports, those activities also included some, such as stomping grapes, that seemed rather sour to a young man, Ricchio said, though that did not stop him from participating on occasion.
“Yes, at one o’clock, they’d be like, okay, grape stomping,” Ricchio recalled. “I actually got forced to do it once because nobody would do it, so my grandpa said ‘you need to get in there and do it.’ So me and TJ are stomping on the grapes, and then they would get judges to strain it into a jar, and whoever won it won it.
“That was always a big highlight,” he continued. “It would draw people around the pit, and they were hooting and hollering.”
“That was the big thing back in the 1980s,” concurred Bobby Newton, one of Ricchio’s Oelwein peers and another integral organizer of this year’s event, of the traditional stomping contest. “One year, they gave little feet trinkets to the winners.”
“That’s right,” replied Ricchio to Newton’s recollection. “I remember that.”
Like the stomping of grapes, another lost tradition related to the 4 p.m. mass and the procession that would annually take attendees from the festival grounds to the more solemn religious observance.
“There was a statue,” Newton described, “that Anthony’s grandpa donated that, every year, they carried it to where the mass was, but it kind of died out. It’s still at Sacred Heart, in between the entries.”
“When they hauled that across the street, there were probably 50 or 60 people behind it, at least,” Ricchio added, “and then you’d have another 50 over there waiting for the procession to start. And when you were done (playing bocce) at 3 p.m., you were done at 3 p.m., because they had to get everything ready for the service at 4 p.m. You could not be late. And then they would do the (bocce ball) championship on Sunday because they had so many teams.”
Though the procession statue has yet to be reintegrated, another figure, that of a large, white chicken sporting a top hat, did make an appearance Saturday, something Ricchio indicated was done to honor a related aspect of Oelwein’s Italian history, in the form of a previous eatery and its namesake.
“That was from Luigi’s Restaurant, and it would sit out front of it for years,” he said, of the avian figure. “The stories of people stealing it: kids would steal it, high school pranks—the stories that thing could tell if it could talk.”
Looking ahead, meanwhile, Ricchio indicated that, while the financial support of sponsors such as the City of Oelwein has “been huge for us,” changing the broader perception of the event, as well as working to appeal to a younger demographic, are crucial next steps if the celebration is to persist indefinitely.
“With Bobby and I growing up, we saw a lot of the elderly that were all out here,” Ricchio detailed. “But, of course, they are all gone, so now we’ve got to figure out how we get people to come to this. Oelwein is changing. We are getting a younger crowd that has no idea what this event is, so we are trying to figure out how to keep the tradition going and make it more event-friendly for everybody in town.
“Grandpa started it,” he added, in conclusion. “There were many families that had a lot of interest in this to keep it going, and we’ve just got to keep it going.”