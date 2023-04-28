Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reported Friday afternoon, April 28, that two additional arrests have been made related to the execution of a search warrant last Wednesday in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW.
At the time of the search, illegal controlled substances were located and seized. Logan had said the case was ongoing and more charges were possible.
On Friday, Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 36, of Oelwein, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second offense – methamphetamine, aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, first offense – marijuana, serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Scott Lee Bennington, 58, of Oelwein was also arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense – methamphetamine and marijuana, each Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
In all, four persons were arrested for illegal substances in the execution of the single warrant, with Oelwein residents Aaron James and Amanda James taken into custody on Wednesday.
Assisting Oelwein Police with the arrests were the Iowa State Patrol, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Oelwein Community Development Department.