Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.