With only hours remaining before Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration begins, volunteers are still being sought to help staff several of the event’s activities.
The assistance is needed on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, especially later on both days, according to OCAD executive director Deb Howard.
“We are still in need of volunteers,” Howard indicated on Friday, with most remaining openings comprising “mainly late shifts for serving beverages both nights, Friday and Saturday.”
“Anyone interested in volunteering should call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105,” said Howard.
In addition to individual volunteers, groups wishing to work together are also encouraged to sign up, though, in such cases, the name and phone number of each person would be required.
Once made, meanwhile, it is important for volunteers to uphold their commitment to serve when those dates arrive, Howard has noted, in emphasizing the volunteers’ importance to the functioning of the event in its various aspects.
Additionally, helpers will not be receiving official reminders regarding their commitment to assist, but, rather, should immediately add the date and time of their shift to their personal calendar once established.