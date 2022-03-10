INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Attorney added a third felony charge against an Oelwein woman accused of repeatedly slamming her SUV into a man’s car in Independence.
During her initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court, Heather Lynn Beck, 36, was charged with attempted murder (Class B felony) and second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony). Another Class D felony was added on Feb. 28 of second-degree assault while participating in a felony.
The new charge focuses on the passenger in the car driven by Beck’s alleged target.
Beck remains in the Buchanan County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash or corporate surety. She has requested a change in legal representation away from the public defender assigned to her case to a private attorney.
Beck was arrested on Feb. 15. According to Independence Police, she was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when she saw a man who shares her home address driving his 2012 Ford Fusion with another female as a passenger, court documents say.
Beck pursued the car and rear-ended it with her SUV while driving east on 1st Street West in about the 700 block. The man turned northbound on 4th Avenue Northwest and “Beck pulled up along the driver’s side and started striking his car several times until he lost control and spun around stopping,” the complaint says.