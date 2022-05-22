By CHRIS BALDUS
A 45-year-old Clermont man, who turned himself in last week after the Fayette County sheriff sought public help in finding him, has been charged with additional sexual offenses.
Matthew Nordrum’s four alleged victims range in age from 8 months to 5 years. All the incidents were reportedly within the last year and at his residence, where a day care was operated.
Nordrum, has been in the county jail since Tuesday, May 17, on a second-degree sex abuse charge involving a 3-year-old girl sometime in the past year. She told her parents that while attending day care, the provider’s boyfriend, Nordrum, had done “naughty things” to her, which she described in detail, says the criminal complaint filed by the Sheriff’s Office on April 26.
A warrant for Nordrum’s arrest was issued the next day and extended nationwide on May 2.
According to a May 11 court document, authorities told Nordrum at some point about the warrant during a phone call.
Defense attorney James Burns, of Decorah, notified Fayette County District Court on May 11 that he was representing Nordrum, but was denied access to files for the case because his client was not yet in custody.
Last Monday, May 16, Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher asked the general public for information about Nordrum’s whereabouts.
Nordrum turned himself into the jail at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, and made his initial court appearance. Magistrate David James Hanson set Nordrum’s bail at $25,000 cash-only.
On Thursday, May 19, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed for additional charges linked to three more children — another second-degree sexual abuse count (Class B felony) and two counts of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor (serious misdemeanor).
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be filed, Sheriff Marty Fisher said. The Iowa Department of Human services is assisting in this investigation.
In the new filings, Nordrum is accused of performing a sexual act on an 8-month old in April at his residence. He is also accused of exposing himself to a 4- and a 5-year-old in a bedroom in his residence sometime between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 1, 2022. He allegedly thought they were sleeping and left when they awoke.
Nordrum’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., June 6, at the courthouse in West Union.