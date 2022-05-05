After more than 40 years of dedicated service, Jeff Halverson is retiring from his role as vice president of MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa, effective Friday, May 6.
As a young University of Iowa College of Pharmacy graduate, Jeff started his career at Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo in 1979. Jeff then completed his Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 1987. Jeff’s talents were capitalized upon in 1996, when he took a leap of faith to lead Covenant Clinic, an integrated network of physicians.
The network, now known as MercyOne Medical Group-Northeast Iowa, has become a premier physician and advanced practice provider organization, with more than 100 physicians and 88 advanced practice providers, serving specialty outpatient medical offices and primary care locations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Oelwein and 14 rural communities in the Northeast Iowa region.
“It’s been an honor to help be a part of significant improvements in our health system, and along the way, work with great physician leaders, dedicated Medical Group directors and an excellent, hard-working group of senior leaders,” said Halverson.
MercyOne Northeast Iowa President Jack Dusenbery reflected on Jeff’s work ethic, dedication to the community and to the patients served by MercyOne. “Jeff has worked relentlessly to juggle his responsibilities with MercyOne’s Mission and Vision always in the forefront. We thank Jeff for his numerous contributions to our ministry and wish him the best during the exciting years ahead.”
Jeff plans to continue serving a Mission to health care in a different role and looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Mary Margaret, three adult children, their spouses and grandchildren.